QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 05 Jan 2024

QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 77.4 as per the Pakistan Open Market and the QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR is 78.1. Updated on, 05 Jan, 2024.

Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 77.4 78.1

QAR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days’ exchange rate history and some live QAR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

QAR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from QAR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 281 283.5 Euro 308 311 British Pound 357.5 361 UAE Dirham 76.7 77.45 Saudi Riyal 74.7 75.45 Kuwaiti Dinar 915.69 924.69 Canadian Dollar 209.5 211.5 Australian Dollar 189.4 191.4 Omani Riyal 731.86 739.86 Japanese Yen 2.05 2.13 Malaysian Ringgit 60.84 61.44 Qatari Riyal 77.4 78.1 Bahrain Dinar 749.31 757.31 Thai Bhat 8.16 8.31 Chinese Yuan 39.54 39.94 Hong Kong Dollar 36.08 36.43 Danish Krone 41.21 41.61 New Zealand Dollar 175.62 177.62 Singapore Dollar 209.5 211.5 Norwegians Krone 27.18 27.48 Swedish Krona 27.34 27.64 Swiss Franc 330.54 333.04 Indian Rupee 3.38 3.49