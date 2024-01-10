Samsung A73 PTA Tax in Pakistan for January 2024

Samsung continues to dominate the Android phone market, accounting for more than 20% of sales worldwide. Renowned for its flagship models, the tech giant’s mid-range offerings, like the Galaxy A73, have also gained popularity due to their robust features.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset with a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and an ARM Mali-G68 GPU.

A smooth user experience is enhanced by its 128 gigabytes of storage, Android 12 OS, and AMOLED Plus Capacitive Touchscreen.

With an impressive 108-megapixel primary sensor and a quad-camera configuration, the A73 puts security first with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. With its 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 25W rapid charging for a full day of use, the gadget provides long-lasting performance.

However, the escalating demand for smartphones comes with a downside: rising prices. Federal taxes, including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, contribute to the increased costs of electronic devices, impacting consumers amid this tech boom.

Samsung Galaxy A73 PTA Tax in Pakistan

On Passport: Rs48,850

On CNIC: Rs58,100

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan 2024

It was introduced at Rs125,000, but with back-to-back suge and heft taxes, the current price stands at Rs 170,450.

