Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung A73 PTA Tax in Pakistan for January 2024

Samsung A73 PTA Tax in Pakistan for January 2024

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung A73 PTA Tax in Pakistan for January 2024

Samsung A73 PTA Tax in Pakistan for January 2024

Advertisement

Samsung continues to dominate the Android phone market, accounting for more than 20% of sales worldwide. Renowned for its flagship models, the tech giant’s mid-range offerings, like the Galaxy A73, have also gained popularity due to their robust features.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset with a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor and an ARM Mali-G68 GPU.

A smooth user experience is enhanced by its 128 gigabytes of storage, Android 12 OS, and AMOLED Plus Capacitive Touchscreen.

With an impressive 108-megapixel primary sensor and a quad-camera configuration, the A73 puts security first with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. With its 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 25W rapid charging for a full day of use, the gadget provides long-lasting performance.

However, the escalating demand for smartphones comes with a downside: rising prices. Federal taxes, including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, contribute to the increased costs of electronic devices, impacting consumers amid this tech boom.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A73 PTA Tax in Pakistan

  • On Passport: Rs48,850

  • Advertisement

    On CNIC: Rs58,100

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in Pakistan 2024

It was introduced at Rs125,000, but with back-to-back suge and heft taxes, the current price stands at Rs 170,450.

Also Read

Honda CD 70 Installment Plan in Pakistan – Jan 2024
Honda CD 70 Installment Plan in Pakistan – Jan 2024

Despite the ongoing challenges in the Pakistani auto industry since 2022, marked...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story