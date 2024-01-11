Samsung Z Fold 5 PTA Tax in Pakistan for January 2024

Samsung A73 PTA Tax in Pakistan for January 2024
|Variants
|PTA Tax with Passport
|PTA Tax with CNIC
|Galaxy Z Fold5 256GB
|Rs115,210
|Rs124,600
|Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB
|Rs121,000
|Rs130,450
|Galaxy Z Fold5 1TB
|Rs132,750
|Rs142,200
|Model
|Total Price with Passport
|Total Price with CNIC
|Galaxy Z Fold5 256GB
|Rs630,550
|Rs640,900
|Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB
|Rs670,800
|Rs680,200
|Galaxy Z Fold5 1TB
|Rs751,200
|Rs760,600
