Samsung Z Fold 5 PTA Tax in Pakistan for January 2024

Samsung, the leading Android manufacturer, maintains its position with groundbreaking devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, redefining dual-screen capabilities.

The impressive foldable screen, a highlight of the Z Fold 5, comes at a premium, making it one of the most expensive smartphones.

Despite the hefty price tag, the phone is a technological marvel, featuring a durable foldable display, powerful specs, and exceptional multitasking functions, including 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512 GB.

However, its exclusivity is reinforced by its high cost, with Pakistani authorities imposing customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, further limiting its accessibility to a select few.