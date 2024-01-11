Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Z Fold 5 PTA Tax in Pakistan for January 2024

Samsung Z Fold 5 PTA Tax in Pakistan for January 2024

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Samsung, the leading Android manufacturer, maintains its position with groundbreaking devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, redefining dual-screen capabilities.

The impressive foldable screen, a highlight of the Z Fold 5, comes at a premium, making it one of the most expensive smartphones.

Despite the hefty price tag, the phone is a technological marvel, featuring a durable foldable display, powerful specs, and exceptional multitasking functions, including 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512 GB.

However, its exclusivity is reinforced by its high cost, with Pakistani authorities imposing customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, further limiting its accessibility to a select few.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 PTA Tax 2024

VariantsPTA Tax with Passport PTA Tax with CNIC
Galaxy Z Fold5 256GBRs115,210Rs124,600
Galaxy Z Fold5 512GBRs121,000Rs130,450
Galaxy Z Fold5 1TBRs132,750Rs142,200

Samsung Z Fold 5 Price in Pakistan 

ModelTotal Price with PassportTotal Price with CNIC
Galaxy Z Fold5 256GBRs630,550Rs640,900
Galaxy Z Fold5 512GBRs670,800Rs680,200
Galaxy Z Fold5 1TBRs751,200Rs760,600
Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung A73 PTA Tax in Pakistan for January 2024
Samsung A73 PTA Tax in Pakistan for January 2024

Samsung continues to dominate the Android phone market, accounting for more than...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story