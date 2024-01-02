SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 03 Jan 2024

SAR TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 74.35 per Pakistan Open Market, and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 75.1. Updated on, 03 Jan, 2024.

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today74.3575.1
CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar281283.5
Euro309312
British Pound358.5362
UAE Dirham76.777.5
Saudi Riyal74.3575.1
Kuwaiti Dinar914.96923.96
Canadian Dollar210212
Australian Dollar189.5191.5
Omani Riyal730.31738.31
Japanese Yen1.851.95
Malaysian Ringgit61.1961.79
Qatari Riyal77.4578.15
Bahrain Dinar747.76755.76
Thai Bhat8.188.33
Chinese Yuan39.7240.12
Hong Kong Dollar35.9636.31
Danish Krone41.7542.15
New Zealand Dollar178.31180.31
Singapore Dollar210212
Norwegians Krone27.4727.77
Swedish Krona27.9728.27
Swiss Franc334.17336.67
Indian Rupee3.393.5
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

