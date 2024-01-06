Suzuki Alto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Suzuki Alto has long been a popular choice in the Pakistani automotive market, known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and affordability. As one of Suzuki’s flagship models, the Alto caters to a diverse range of drivers, from urban commuters to first-time car owners.

Compact and Practical Design

The Suzuki Alto features a compact and practical design, making it well-suited for city driving and maneuvering through tight spaces. The streamlined exterior contributes to its aerodynamic efficiency, while the compact size enhances its agility, providing a convenient and nimble driving experience.

Fuel-Efficient Engine

Advertisement

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Alto is its fuel-efficient engine. The car is designed to offer impressive mileage, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. The efficient engine management system ensures that drivers can enjoy a cost-effective and eco-friendly driving experience.

Interior Comfort and Space

Despite its small exterior, the Suzuki Alto maximizes interior space for both the driver and passengers. The well-thought-out design provides comfortable seating and ample legroom, ensuring a pleasant driving experience. The interior reflects Suzuki’s commitment to delivering comfort in a compact package.

User-Friendly Dashboard and Controls

The dashboard of the Suzuki Alto is designed with user-friendliness in mind. The controls are intuitive and easy to reach, providing a hassle-free driving experience. The straightforward layout contributes to the car’s overall practicality and accessibility for drivers of all experience levels.

Advertisement

Reliability and low maintenance

Suzuki has a reputation for producing reliable and durable vehicles, and the Alto is no exception. The simple yet robust engineering of the Alto contributes to its low maintenance requirements, making it a cost-effective option for long-term ownership.

Affordable Ownership and Running Costs

The Suzuki Alto’s affordability extends beyond its initial price, encompassing ownership and running costs. With its fuel efficiency, low maintenance, and reasonable spare parts prices, the Alto provides a wallet-friendly option for budget-conscious drivers.

Also Read Toyota Aqua Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 In the realm of hybrid cars, the Toyota Aqua has established itself...

Safety Features

Advertisement

Suzuki prioritizes safety, and the Alto is equipped with essential safety features. While the safety features may vary across different trim levels, common elements include airbags, seat belts, and an anti-lock braking system (ABS). These features contribute to a safer driving environment for both the driver and passengers.

Suzuki Alto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VX 658 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 2,251,000 Suzuki Alto VXR Advertisement 658 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 2,612,000 Suzuki Alto VXR AGS 658 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 2,799,000 Suzuki Alto VXL AGS 658 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2024 key specifications

Price 22.5 – 29.4 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Displacement 658 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 39 hp Torque 56 Nm Boot Space 125 L Kerb Weight 650 – 670 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 18 – 22 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 27 L Seating Capacity 4 – Persons Top Speed 140 KM/H Tyre Size 145/80/R13