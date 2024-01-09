Suzuki Alto Easy Installment Plan in Pakistan – January 2024

cars accessible to the middle class. Starting with the iconic Mehran and now with its most affordable hatchback, the Suzuki Alto, the company continues to lead the automobile industry by providing affordable options for people.

The popular entry-level hatchback, Alto, remains a popular choice despite its high price. The current generation of Alto was introduced by the company around four years ago, replacing the previous model.

In the previous year, Suzuki Alto maintained its position as the flagship model for Suzuki. It gained a substantial fan base, with many people relying on it for its readily available parts, improved fuel efficiency, and strong resale value. This solidified its dominance in the entry-level car segment.

The car features a box-shaped design, and its compact size and easy maneuverability, especially in busy cities like Lahore and Karachi, make it a suitable option for Uber services. In response to escalating fuel prices, Suzuki has focused on producing fuel-efficient vehicles, aligning with the increasing trend of people considering a shift to bikes.

Suzuki Models and Prices

Pak Suzuki provides the Alto in four different models: VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and the top-tier VXL AGS. As of 2024, the Suzuki Alto VX is priced at Rs2,251,000, the Alto VXR is available at Rs2,612,000, the Alto VXR AGS is priced at Rs2,799,000, and the Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Suzuki Alto Installment Plans in Pakistan

