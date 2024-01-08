Suzuki Alto VXR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

KIA Picanto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
In the realm of compact cars in Pakistan, the Suzuki Alto VXR has emerged as a popular choice for drivers seeking an affordable and fuel-efficient vehicle. This compact hatchback, manufactured by Suzuki, has gained widespread popularity for its economical pricing and practical design.
The Suzuki Alto VXR features a compact and practical design, making it well-suited for urban driving. Its small footprint is advantageous for navigating through congested city streets and fitting into tight parking spaces. Despite its size, the Alto VXR’s design maximizes interior space, providing ample room for passengers.
Under the hood, the Alto VXR is equipped with a modest yet efficient engine. The car’s engine is designed to deliver a balance between performance and fuel economy, catering to the needs of drivers who prioritize efficiency for their daily commutes. The lightweight nature of the car further contributes to its nimble and agile performance.
Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto VXR offers a functional and comfortable interior. The cabin is designed with practicality in mind, featuring comfortable seating, an uncomplicated dashboard layout, and essential amenities. The car may include features such as air conditioning, power windows, and a basic infotainment system, ensuring a satisfactory driving experience.
Suzuki Alto VXR is renowned for its low-cost maintenance, contributing to its appeal among budget-conscious consumers. The availability of affordable spare parts and a widespread service network makes it convenient for owners to keep their Alto VXR in optimal condition without breaking the bank.
While the Alto VXR may not boast an extensive array of advanced safety features, it is equipped with essential elements such as seat belts, airbags, and an anti-lock braking system (ABS). These features contribute to basic safety standards, aligning with the regulatory requirements and ensuring a reasonable level of safety for occupants.
One of the standout features of the Suzuki Alto VXR is its impressive fuel efficiency. Designed with economy in mind, the Alto VXR offers excellent mileage, helping drivers save on fuel costs over time. This aspect is particularly appealing for those who use their vehicles for daily commuting in city environments.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Alto VXR
658 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 2,251,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|650 KG
|Overall Width
|1475 mm
|Boot Space
|125 L
|Overall Height
|1490 mm
|Seating Capacity
|4 persons
|Wheel Base
|2460 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|658 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|39 HP @ 6500 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10:1
|Torque
|56 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|MPI
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 12 Valves
|Max Speed
|140 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.2m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Assisted
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel Wheels with Center Caps
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
|Wheel Size
|13 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
|Mileage City
|18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|27 L
|Mileage Highway
|22 KM/L
