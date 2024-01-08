Suzuki Alto VXR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

In the realm of compact cars in Pakistan, the Suzuki Alto VXR has emerged as a popular choice for drivers seeking an affordable and fuel-efficient vehicle. This compact hatchback, manufactured by Suzuki, has gained widespread popularity for its economical pricing and practical design.

Compact Design

The Suzuki Alto VXR features a compact and practical design, making it well-suited for urban driving. Its small footprint is advantageous for navigating through congested city streets and fitting into tight parking spaces. Despite its size, the Alto VXR’s design maximizes interior space, providing ample room for passengers.

Engine Performance

Under the hood, the Alto VXR is equipped with a modest yet efficient engine. The car’s engine is designed to deliver a balance between performance and fuel economy, catering to the needs of drivers who prioritize efficiency for their daily commutes. The lightweight nature of the car further contributes to its nimble and agile performance.

Interior Features

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto VXR offers a functional and comfortable interior. The cabin is designed with practicality in mind, featuring comfortable seating, an uncomplicated dashboard layout, and essential amenities. The car may include features such as air conditioning, power windows, and a basic infotainment system, ensuring a satisfactory driving experience.

Affordable Maintenance

Suzuki Alto VXR is renowned for its low-cost maintenance, contributing to its appeal among budget-conscious consumers. The availability of affordable spare parts and a widespread service network makes it convenient for owners to keep their Alto VXR in optimal condition without breaking the bank.

Safety Features

While the Alto VXR may not boast an extensive array of advanced safety features, it is equipped with essential elements such as seat belts, airbags, and an anti-lock braking system (ABS). These features contribute to basic safety standards, aligning with the regulatory requirements and ensuring a reasonable level of safety for occupants.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Alto VXR is its impressive fuel efficiency. Designed with economy in mind, the Alto VXR offers excellent mileage, helping drivers save on fuel costs over time. This aspect is particularly appealing for those who use their vehicles for daily commuting in city environments.

Suzuki Alto VXR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Alto VXR 658 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 2,251,000

Suzuki Alto Key Features

Dimensions Overall Length 3395 mm Kerb Weight 650 KG Overall Width 1475 mm Boot Space 125 L Overall Height 1490 mm Seating Capacity 4 persons Wheel Base 2460 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 170 mm Engine/ Motor

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.2m Power Assisted Electric Power Assisted Suspension & Brakes

Wheel Type Steel Wheels with Center Caps Tyre Size 145/80/R13 Wheel Size 13 in Spare Tyre PCD 4 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy

