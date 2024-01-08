Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Alto VXR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Alto VXR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

In the realm of compact cars in Pakistan, the Suzuki Alto VXR has emerged as a popular choice for drivers seeking an affordable and fuel-efficient vehicle. This compact hatchback, manufactured by Suzuki, has gained widespread popularity for its economical pricing and practical design.

Compact Design

The Suzuki Alto VXR features a compact and practical design, making it well-suited for urban driving. Its small footprint is advantageous for navigating through congested city streets and fitting into tight parking spaces. Despite its size, the Alto VXR’s design maximizes interior space, providing ample room for passengers.

Engine Performance

Under the hood, the Alto VXR is equipped with a modest yet efficient engine. The car’s engine is designed to deliver a balance between performance and fuel economy, catering to the needs of drivers who prioritize efficiency for their daily commutes. The lightweight nature of the car further contributes to its nimble and agile performance.

Advertisement

Interior Features

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto VXR offers a functional and comfortable interior. The cabin is designed with practicality in mind, featuring comfortable seating, an uncomplicated dashboard layout, and essential amenities. The car may include features such as air conditioning, power windows, and a basic infotainment system, ensuring a satisfactory driving experience.

Affordable Maintenance

Suzuki Alto VXR is renowned for its low-cost maintenance, contributing to its appeal among budget-conscious consumers. The availability of affordable spare parts and a widespread service network makes it convenient for owners to keep their Alto VXR in optimal condition without breaking the bank.

Safety Features

While the Alto VXR may not boast an extensive array of advanced safety features, it is equipped with essential elements such as seat belts, airbags, and an anti-lock braking system (ABS). These features contribute to basic safety standards, aligning with the regulatory requirements and ensuring a reasonable level of safety for occupants.

Advertisement

Also Read

KIA Picanto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
KIA Picanto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

In recent years, the automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed a surge...

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Alto VXR is its impressive fuel efficiency. Designed with economy in mind, the Alto VXR offers excellent mileage, helping drivers save on fuel costs over time. This aspect is particularly appealing for those who use their vehicles for daily commuting in city environments.

Suzuki Alto VXR 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Alto VXR

658 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 2,251,000
Advertisement

Suzuki Alto Key Features

Dimensions

Overall Length3395 mm
Kerb Weight650 KG
Overall Width1475 mm
Boot Space125 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity4 persons
Wheel Base2460 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance170 mm
Engine/ Motor
Advertisement
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement658 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power39 HP @ 6500 RPM
Compression Ratio10:1
Torque56 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPI
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 Valves
Max Speed140 KM/H
Transmission
Advertisement
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering
Advertisement
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.2m
Power AssistedElectric Power Assisted
Suspension & Brakes
Advertisement
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Advertisement
Wheel TypeSteel Wheels with Center Caps
Tyre Size145/80/R13
Wheel Size13 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size
Fuel Economy
Advertisement
Mileage City18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity27 L
Mileage Highway22 KM/L
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story