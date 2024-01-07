Suzuki Bolan 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Mehran Latest Price Update in Pakistan – January 2024
The Suzuki Bolan, a versatile and widely used van in Pakistan, has been a staple in the country’s automotive market for many years. Known for its practicality, spacious interior, and reliability, the Suzuki Bolan caters to a diverse range of needs, from commercial transportation to family outings.
The Suzuki Bolan is equipped with a 0.8-liter, four-cylinder SOHC engine, providing sufficient power for urban and inter-city commuting.
Its engine, coupled with a 4-speed manual transmission, ensures smooth acceleration and efficient performance.
One of the standout features of the Suzuki Bolan is its exceptionally spacious interior. With ample headroom and legroom, the Bolan is well-suited for transporting passengers and cargo comfortably.
The van can accommodate up to eight passengers, making it a popular choice for large families and commercial purposes.
The Suzuki Bolan is a versatile vehicle that serves both commercial and family-oriented purposes. It is widely used as a school van, for public transport, and by businesses for transporting goods.
The Bolan’s design is simple and robust, contributing to its durability and ease of maintenance. The exterior features a boxy shape, making it practical for loading and unloading goods.
The Suzuki Bolan, being designed for practicality, features basic amenities such as comfortable seats, a straightforward dashboard layout, and functional controls.
While the Suzuki Bolan may not be equipped with advanced safety features, it includes essential elements like seat belts and a basic braking system to ensure passenger safety.
Recognizing the importance of fuel efficiency, the Suzuki Bolan is designed to deliver reasonable mileage, making it an economical choice for daily use and long-distance travel.
The Suzuki Bolan is known for its affordability, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of consumers. Its strong resale value has contributed to its popularity, with many buyers considering it a reliable and cost-effective option in the used car market.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Bolan VX Euro II
796 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 1,940,000
Suzuki Bolan Cargo Van Euro ll
796 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 1,944,000
|Price
|13.5 lacs
|Body Type
|Mini Van, Van, Micro Van
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3255 x 1395 x 1845 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Displacement
|796 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Horse Power
|37 hp
|Torque
|62 Nm
|Boot Space
|0 L
|Kerb Weight
|550 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 14 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|120 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|145/50/R12
