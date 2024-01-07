Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Bolan 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Bolan 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Suzuki Bolan, a versatile and widely used van in Pakistan, has been a staple in the country’s automotive market for many years. Known for its practicality, spacious interior, and reliability, the Suzuki Bolan caters to a diverse range of needs, from commercial transportation to family outings.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Bolan is equipped with a 0.8-liter, four-cylinder SOHC engine, providing sufficient power for urban and inter-city commuting.

Its engine, coupled with a 4-speed manual transmission, ensures smooth acceleration and efficient performance.

Spacious Interior

Advertisement

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Bolan is its exceptionally spacious interior. With ample headroom and legroom, the Bolan is well-suited for transporting passengers and cargo comfortably.

The van can accommodate up to eight passengers, making it a popular choice for large families and commercial purposes.

Commercial and Family Use

The Suzuki Bolan is a versatile vehicle that serves both commercial and family-oriented purposes. It is widely used as a school van, for public transport, and by businesses for transporting goods.

Simple and robust design

Suzuki Bolan 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan - January Update

Suzuki Bolan 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Advertisement

The Bolan’s design is simple and robust, contributing to its durability and ease of maintenance. The exterior features a boxy shape, making it practical for loading and unloading goods.

Basic Features

The Suzuki Bolan, being designed for practicality, features basic amenities such as comfortable seats, a straightforward dashboard layout, and functional controls.

Safety Features

While the Suzuki Bolan may not be equipped with advanced safety features, it includes essential elements like seat belts and a basic braking system to ensure passenger safety.

Fuel Efficiency

Advertisement

Recognizing the importance of fuel efficiency, the Suzuki Bolan is designed to deliver reasonable mileage, making it an economical choice for daily use and long-distance travel.

Also Read

Suzuki Mehran Latest Price Update in Pakistan – January 2024
Suzuki Mehran Latest Price Update in Pakistan – January 2024

The Suzuki Mehran, a stalwart of the Pakistani automotive landscape, has been...

Affordability and Resale Value

The Suzuki Bolan is known for its affordability, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of consumers. Its strong resale value has contributed to its popularity, with many buyers considering it a reliable and cost-effective option in the used car market.

Suzuki Bolan 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Bolan VX Euro II

796 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 1,940,000

Suzuki Bolan Cargo Van Euro ll

796 cc, Manual, Petrol

Advertisement
PKR 1,944,000
Advertisement

Suzuki Bolan key specifications

Price13.5 lacs
Body TypeMini Van, Van, Micro Van
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3255 x 1395 x 1845 mm
Ground Clearance140 mm
Displacement796 cc
TransmissionManual
Horse Power37 hp
Torque62 Nm
Boot Space0 L
Kerb Weight550 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 14 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity36 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed120 KM/H
Tyre Size145/50/R12

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story