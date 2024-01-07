Suzuki Bolan 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Suzuki Bolan, a versatile and widely used van in Pakistan, has been a staple in the country’s automotive market for many years. Known for its practicality, spacious interior, and reliability, the Suzuki Bolan caters to a diverse range of needs, from commercial transportation to family outings.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Bolan is equipped with a 0.8-liter, four-cylinder SOHC engine, providing sufficient power for urban and inter-city commuting.

Its engine, coupled with a 4-speed manual transmission, ensures smooth acceleration and efficient performance.

Spacious Interior

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Bolan is its exceptionally spacious interior. With ample headroom and legroom, the Bolan is well-suited for transporting passengers and cargo comfortably.

The van can accommodate up to eight passengers, making it a popular choice for large families and commercial purposes.

Commercial and Family Use

The Suzuki Bolan is a versatile vehicle that serves both commercial and family-oriented purposes. It is widely used as a school van, for public transport, and by businesses for transporting goods.

Simple and robust design

The Bolan’s design is simple and robust, contributing to its durability and ease of maintenance. The exterior features a boxy shape, making it practical for loading and unloading goods.

Basic Features

The Suzuki Bolan, being designed for practicality, features basic amenities such as comfortable seats, a straightforward dashboard layout, and functional controls.

Safety Features

While the Suzuki Bolan may not be equipped with advanced safety features, it includes essential elements like seat belts and a basic braking system to ensure passenger safety.

Fuel Efficiency

Recognizing the importance of fuel efficiency, the Suzuki Bolan is designed to deliver reasonable mileage, making it an economical choice for daily use and long-distance travel.

Affordability and Resale Value

The Suzuki Bolan is known for its affordability, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of consumers. Its strong resale value has contributed to its popularity, with many buyers considering it a reliable and cost-effective option in the used car market.

Suzuki Bolan 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Bolan VX Euro II 796 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 1,940,000 Suzuki Bolan Cargo Van Euro ll 796 cc, Manual, Petrol Advertisement PKR 1,944,000

Suzuki Bolan key specifications

Price 13.5 lacs Body Type Mini Van, Van, Micro Van Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3255 x 1395 x 1845 mm Ground Clearance 140 mm Displacement 796 cc Transmission Manual Horse Power 37 hp Torque 62 Nm Boot Space 0 L Kerb Weight 550 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 14 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 36 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 120 KM/H Tyre Size 145/50/R12