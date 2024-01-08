Advertisement
Edition: English
Suzuki Cultus VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Cultus VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Articles
The Suzuki Cultus VXL has long been a symbol of reliability and efficiency in the Pakistani automotive landscape. Known for its sleek design, practicality, and fuel efficiency, the Cultus VXL has become a preferred choice for those seeking a versatile and stylish compact car.

Contemporary Design

The Suzuki Cultus VXL boasts a contemporary and aerodynamic design that sets it apart in the compact car segment. The sleek lines, stylish front grille, and carefully crafted exterior contribute to its modern appeal. The design is not just aesthetically pleasing but also enhances the car’s overall aerodynamics, leading to improved fuel efficiency.

Engine Performance

Powering the Cultus VXL is a responsive and fuel-efficient engine. The car is designed to provide a balanced driving experience, with a focus on both city commuting and highway cruising. The engine’s performance is calibrated to deliver optimal power while maintaining fuel economy, making it a reliable choice for daily use.

Interior Comfort and Features

Stepping inside the Suzuki Cultus VXL reveals a well-designed and comfortable interior. The cabin is equipped with modern features, including a user-friendly infotainment system, power windows, and comfortable seating. The ergonomically designed dashboard enhances the overall driving experience, providing convenience and style.

Transmission Options

The Cultus VXL typically offers both manual and automatic transmission options, providing flexibility for drivers based on their preferences. Whether you enjoy the control of manual shifting or the convenience of automatic transmission, the Cultus VXL caters to a diverse range of driving styles.

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount concern for Suzuki, and the Cultus VXL reflects this commitment. The car comes equipped with essential safety features, including airbags, seat belts, and an anti-lock braking system (ABS). These features contribute to the overall safety of the vehicle, ensuring peace of mind for both drivers and passengers.

Fuel Efficiency

Suzuki understands the importance of fuel efficiency for Pakistani drivers, and the Cultus VXL lives up to expectations. With its efficient engine and lightweight design, the car offers impressive mileage, making it a cost-effective option for those who clock significant miles on a regular basis.

Suzuki Cultus VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Cultus VXL

998 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 4,084,000

Suzuki Cultus Key Features

Price37.2 – 43.7 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3600 x 1600 x 1540 mm
Ground Clearance145 mm
Displacement998 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power67 hp
Torque90 Nm
Boot Space254 L
Kerb Weight785 – 795 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage16 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size165/65/R14

 

