Suzuki GSX 125 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

For motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan, the Suzuki GSX 125 stands out as a symbol of power, performance, and style. As a part of Suzuki’s renowned GSX series, the GSX 125 caters to riders who seek an exhilarating experience on the road.

Powerful Engine Performance

At the heart of the Suzuki GSX 125 is a powerful engine designed to deliver an adrenaline-pumping riding experience. The bike’s performance is finely tuned for both city cruising and highway acceleration. Whether weaving through traffic or embarking on long rides, the GSX 125’s engine ensures a thrilling and responsive ride.

Advanced Suspension System

The GSX 125 is equipped with an advanced suspension system that enhances stability and maneuverability. The precision-tuned suspension absorbs shocks and vibrations, providing a smooth and controlled ride. This feature is especially crucial for riders who demand both comfort and performance in various road conditions.

Advertisement

Stylish Design and Aerodynamics

Suzuki has given the GSX 125 a dynamic and stylish design, characterized by sleek lines and aerodynamic features. The design not only contributes to the bike’s aesthetics but also improves its aerodynamic efficiency, allowing riders to cut through the wind with minimal resistance, resulting in enhanced speed and fuel efficiency.

Braking System

Safety is paramount in the design of the GSX 125, and the braking system reflects this commitment. The motorcycle is equipped with a responsive and efficient braking system, typically featuring disc brakes at both the front and rear. This ensures precise control and quick stops, enhancing overall rider safety.

Digital Instrument Cluster

The GSX 125 comes with a modern and informative digital instrument cluster. Riders can access vital information such as speed, gear position, fuel level, and more at a glance. The user-friendly interface enhances the overall riding experience by providing real-time data for a more connected and informed ride.

Advertisement

Also Read Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024 In the realm of compact cars, the Toyota Vitz has earned a...

Fuel Efficiency

Despite its powerful performance, the GSX 125 is designed with fuel efficiency in mind. Suzuki has optimized the bike’s fuel injection system to deliver an economical riding experience, making it suitable for both daily commutes and longer rides. This efficiency not only saves on fuel costs but also aligns with eco-conscious riding.

Suzuki GSX 125 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

The latest Price of Suzuki GSX 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 499,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Key Features

Price PKR 499,000 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1990 x 755 x 1075 mm Engine 4-Stroke, Single cylinder, Air cooled Displacement 125 cc Clutch Wet Type Multi-Plate Transmission 5-speed Horsepower 10.0 HP @ 9000.0 RPM Torque 9.0 Nm @ 7000.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 57.0 x 48.8 mm Compression Ratio 9.1:1 Petrol Capacity 14L Fuel Average 40.0 KM/L Starting Self Start Top Speed 140 KM/H Dry Weight 126KG Frame Diamond Ground Clearance 167mm Wheel Size 18 in Tyre at Back 90 – 90 Tyre at Front 2.75 – 2.75

Advertisement