Suzuki GSX 125 Latest Price in Pakistan & Specs – January 2024

Suzuki, a renowned name in the world of motorcycles, has been consistently delivering high-performance bikes that combine style, power, and efficiency. The Suzuki GSX 125 is no exception, offering a thrilling riding experience for enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into the price and specifications of the Suzuki GSX 125 in the Pakistani market.

Engine

The Suzuki GSX 125 is powered by a robust engine that ensures dynamic and responsive performance on the road. The exact specifications may vary, but it typically features a four-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 125 cc. This configuration strikes a balance between power and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both city commuting and longer rides.

Design

Suzuki has always been known for its attention to design, and the GSX 125 is no exception. With its sporty and aerodynamic design, this motorcycle not only turns heads but also enhances the overall riding experience. The sleek lines, sharp contours, and vibrant color options contribute to the bike’s visual appeal.

Performance

The GSX 125 is designed to deliver a thrilling performance on the road. Whether you’re navigating through city traffic or enjoying a scenic ride on the open highway, the bike’s performance capabilities shine through. The responsive throttle, smooth handling, and efficient braking system contribute to a well-rounded riding experience.

Technology

Suzuki incorporates advanced technology into the GSX 125 to enhance the overall riding experience. This may include features such as digital instrumentation, LED lighting, and advanced safety systems. Riders can expect a modern and user-friendly interface that adds convenience to their journeys.

Comfort and Ergonomics

Comfort is a key consideration for riders, and Suzuki understands this well. The GSX 125 is designed with rider comfort in mind, featuring an ergonomic seating position and thoughtful design elements that reduce fatigue during long rides. The suspension system is tuned to provide a smooth and stable ride across various terrains.

Fuel Efficiency

With rising fuel prices, fuel efficiency is a crucial factor for many riders. The GSX 125 is engineered to deliver an optimal balance between performance and fuel economy. Riders can expect a bike that not only offers an exhilarating experience but also proves cost-effective in terms of fuel consumption.

Suzuki GSX 125 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

The Latest Price of Suzuki GSX 125 2024 in Pakistan is PKR 499,000

Suzuki GSX 125 2024 key specifications

Price PKR 499,000 Dimension (Lxwxh) 1990 x 755 x 1075 mm Engine 4-Stroke, Single cylinder, Air cooled Displacement 125 cc Clutch Wet Type Multi-Plate Transmission 5-speed Horsepower 10.0 HP @ 9000.0 RPM Torque 9.0 Nm @ 7000.0 RPM Bore & Stroke 57.0 x 48.8 mm Compression Ratio 9.1:1 Petrol Capacity 14L Fuel Average 40.0 KM/L Starting Self Start Top Speed 140 KM/H Dry Weight 126KG Frame Diamond Ground Clearance 167mm Wheel Size 18 in Tyre at Back 90 – 90 Tyre at Front 2.75 – 2.75

