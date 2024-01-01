Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan – January 2024

The iconic Suzuki Mehran is renowned for its compact design and sturdy build. This 800-cc car, discontinued in 2019 after being the highest-selling small four-wheeler, continues to leave a lasting legacy.

Introduced in 1989 by Pak Suzuki, the country’s oldest automaker, Mehran’s two-decade journey ended due to Suzuki’s decision not to upgrade it to Euro-IV emission standards.

Despite minimal upgrades and no safety features, Mehran remains a popular choice, reflecting the deep connection people have with this iconic car.

Suzuki Mehran price in Pakistan

Known for its affordability, strong performance, and low maintenance, Mehran was the top pick for daily commuters navigating congested routes. Initially priced at less than Rs100,000, it was discontinued in 2019 at Rs800,000.

Advertisement

In 2024, enthusiasts can still find Mehran within the price range of Rs 5–15 lakhs, depending on the model and condition.

Suzuki Mehran Fuel Average

With a fuel efficiency of 12–15 kmpl in the city and 16–18 kmpl on highways, Mehran’s timeless appeal and availability make it a symbol of automotive nostalgia on Pakistani streets.

Suzuki Mehran Colors in Pakistan

Choose from colors like graphite grey, solid white, pearl red, and silver to relive the legacy of Suzuki Mehran.

Also Read KIA Sportage 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update The automotive industry in Pakistan is witnessing an influx of modern and...