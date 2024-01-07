Suzuki Mehran Latest Price Update in Pakistan – January 2024

The Suzuki Mehran, a stalwart of the Pakistani automotive landscape, has been a familiar sight on the roads for decades. Recognized for its affordability, reliability, and simplicity, the Mehran has been a popular choice among Pakistani consumers. especially those seeking a budget-friendly and fuel-efficient option.

Engine and Performance:

The Suzuki Mehran was powered by a 796cc, three-cylinder engine, providing a modest yet efficient performance for city commuting. Its engine, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, offered ease of use and simplicity.

Compact Design:

The Mehran’s compact design made it well-suited for navigating through congested urban traffic and parking in tight spaces. Despite its small footprint, the car offered a surprisingly spacious interior for its segment.

Simplicity and affordability:

The Mehran was celebrated for its simplicity, making it easy to maintain and repair. Its affordability played a crucial role in making car ownership accessible to a wide segment of the population.

Basic Features:

The Mehran, being a budget-friendly option, featured basic amenities such as air conditioning, manual windows, and a straightforward dashboard layout.

Resale Value:

One of the standout aspects of the Mehran was its strong resale value, making it a popular choice for individuals looking for a car that retains its worth over time.

Safety:

While not equipped with advanced safety features, the Mehran had standard safety elements like seat belts and a basic braking system.

Fuel Efficiency:

Known for its exceptional fuel efficiency, the Mehran was designed to deliver cost-effective transportation for daily commuting needs. Its lightweight construction and efficient engine contributed to a commendable fuel economy.

Suzuki Mehran Latest Price in Pakistan

Known for its affordability, strong performance, and low maintenance, Mehran was the top pick for daily commuters navigating congested routes. Initially priced at less than Rs100,000, it was discontinued in 2019 at PKR 800,000.

Suzuki Mehran key features

Price 7.3 – 10.7 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3300 x 1405 x 1410 mm Ground Clearance 160 mm Displacement 800 cc Transmission Manual Horse Power 39 hp Torque 59 Nm Boot Space 254 L Kerb Weight 800 – 1330 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 13 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 30 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 140 KM/H Tyre Size 145/70/R12