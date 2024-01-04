Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Swift 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Swift 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Articles
Advertisement
Suzuki Swift 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Swift 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Advertisement

The Suzuki Swift has long been a popular choice in the compact car segment, known for its nimble handling, fuel efficiency, and stylish design. As a testament to Suzuki’s commitment to delivering reliable and economical vehicles, the Swift has carved its place in the hearts of Pakistani car enthusiasts.

Engine Performance

The Suzuki Swift is equipped with a responsive and fuel-efficient engine. The exact specifications may vary across different variants, but the Swift typically features a compact yet powerful engine designed to deliver a balance of performance and fuel economy. The nimble engine makes the Swift an ideal choice for city driving.

Design and Styling

Suzuki Swift 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan - January Update

Suzuki Swift 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Advertisement

Suzuki has infused the Swift with a contemporary design that stands out on the road. Its sleek lines, dynamic curves, and bold front grille contribute to a stylish exterior. The compact dimensions of the Swift make it easy to maneuver through city traffic while providing a comfortable and well-designed interior for occupants.

Transmission Options

The Suzuki Swift typically offers both manual and automatic transmission options, providing buyers with the flexibility to choose a configuration that suits their driving preferences. The transmission systems are designed to offer smooth gear shifts, enhancing the overall driving comfort.

Interior Features

Suzuki Swift 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan - January Update

Suzuki Swift 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Swift offers a well-designed interior with features that enhance the overall driving experience. Depending on the variant, buyers may find amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and steering wheel-mounted controls. The interior layout is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Advertisement

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Suzuki, and the Swift is equipped with essential safety features. Standard safety features may include airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and a reinforced body structure. These features contribute to a secure driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

Also Read

Toyota Revo 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
Toyota Revo 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Toyota, a name synonymous with reliability and durability, has been a dominant...

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Swift is its impressive fuel efficiency. The car is engineered to maximize mileage, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. With rising fuel costs, the Swift’s fuel-efficient engine is a key factor that attracts budget-conscious buyers.

Suzuki Swift 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Swift GL Manual

Advertisement

1200 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 4,256,000

Suzuki Swift GL CVT

1200 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 4,574,000

Suzuki Swift GLX CVT

1200 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 4,960,000

Key Features

Price42.6 – 49.6 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
Ground Clearance160 – 180 mm
Displacement1200 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power82 hp
Torque113 Nm
Boot Space265 L
Kerb Weight855 – 895 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity37 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 – 220 KM/H
Tyre Size185/55/16

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story