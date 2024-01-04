Suzuki Swift 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Suzuki Swift has long been a popular choice in the compact car segment, known for its nimble handling, fuel efficiency, and stylish design. As a testament to Suzuki’s commitment to delivering reliable and economical vehicles, the Swift has carved its place in the hearts of Pakistani car enthusiasts.

Engine Performance

The Suzuki Swift is equipped with a responsive and fuel-efficient engine. The exact specifications may vary across different variants, but the Swift typically features a compact yet powerful engine designed to deliver a balance of performance and fuel economy. The nimble engine makes the Swift an ideal choice for city driving.

Design and Styling

Advertisement

Suzuki has infused the Swift with a contemporary design that stands out on the road. Its sleek lines, dynamic curves, and bold front grille contribute to a stylish exterior. The compact dimensions of the Swift make it easy to maneuver through city traffic while providing a comfortable and well-designed interior for occupants.

Transmission Options

The Suzuki Swift typically offers both manual and automatic transmission options, providing buyers with the flexibility to choose a configuration that suits their driving preferences. The transmission systems are designed to offer smooth gear shifts, enhancing the overall driving comfort.

Interior Features

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Swift offers a well-designed interior with features that enhance the overall driving experience. Depending on the variant, buyers may find amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and steering wheel-mounted controls. The interior layout is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Advertisement

Safety Features

Safety is a priority for Suzuki, and the Swift is equipped with essential safety features. Standard safety features may include airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and a reinforced body structure. These features contribute to a secure driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

Also Read Toyota Revo 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update Toyota, a name synonymous with reliability and durability, has been a dominant...

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Swift is its impressive fuel efficiency. The car is engineered to maximize mileage, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. With rising fuel costs, the Swift’s fuel-efficient engine is a key factor that attracts budget-conscious buyers.

Suzuki Swift 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Swift GL Manual Advertisement 1200 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 4,256,000 Suzuki Swift GL CVT 1200 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,574,000 Suzuki Swift GLX CVT 1200 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 4,960,000

Key Features

Price 42.6 – 49.6 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm Ground Clearance 160 – 180 mm Displacement 1200 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 82 hp Torque 113 Nm Boot Space 265 L Kerb Weight 855 – 895 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 220 KM/H Tyre Size 185/55/16