Edition: English
Edition: English

Suzuki Swift GLX 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Swift GLX 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Suzuki Swift GLX has been a popular choice among car enthusiasts in Pakistan, offering a blend of style, performance, and affordability. In this article, we will delve into the Suzuki Swift GLX, exploring its price in Pakistan and key specifications that make it a compelling option for buyers in the country.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Swift GLX is equipped with a responsive and fuel-efficient engine, making it an ideal choice for city commuting and highway driving. The engine typically features advanced technology to ensure a balance between power and fuel economy.

Exterior Features

The Suzuki Swift GLX boasts a stylish and aerodynamic exterior design. With its bold front grille, sleek headlights, and modern body contours, the car exudes a sporty and dynamic appeal. Additionally, features such as alloy wheels, body-colored door handles, and side mirrors contribute to the overall aesthetic.

Transmission

The car is often paired with a smooth and efficient automatic transmission system, offering ease of use and a comfortable driving experience. Some variants may also come with a manual transmission for those who prefer a more hands-on driving approach.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Inside, the Swift GLX offers a well-designed and comfortable cabin. Features like comfortable seating, modern dashboard design, and user-friendly controls enhance the overall driving experience. Technological amenities may include a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced safety features.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority in the Suzuki Swift GLX, with features such as airbags, ABS brakes, and stability control systems commonly included. These safety features contribute to a secure driving environment for both the driver and passengers.

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Swift GLX is known for its commendable fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. The combination of a lightweight design and an efficient engine ensures that the car delivers competitive fuel economy.

Suzuki Swift GLX 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Swift GLX CVT

1200 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 5,040,000
Suzuki Swift GLX key Features

Dimensions

Overall Length3845 mm
Kerb Weight895 KG
Overall Width1735 mm
Boot Space265 L
Overall Height1520 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2450 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance160 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1200 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power82 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio11:1
Torque113 Nm @ 4200 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMulti Point Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC 16 Valve VVT
Max Speed220 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox1 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.8m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering (Telescopic)
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size185/55/R16
Wheel Size16 in
Spare Tyre
PCD
Spare Tyre Size
Fuel Economy
Mileage City14 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity37 L
Mileage Highway17 KM/L
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
