Suzuki Swift GLX 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Cultus VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
The Suzuki Swift GLX has been a popular choice among car enthusiasts in Pakistan, offering a blend of style, performance, and affordability. In this article, we will delve into the Suzuki Swift GLX, exploring its price in Pakistan and key specifications that make it a compelling option for buyers in the country.
The Suzuki Swift GLX is equipped with a responsive and fuel-efficient engine, making it an ideal choice for city commuting and highway driving. The engine typically features advanced technology to ensure a balance between power and fuel economy.
The Suzuki Swift GLX boasts a stylish and aerodynamic exterior design. With its bold front grille, sleek headlights, and modern body contours, the car exudes a sporty and dynamic appeal. Additionally, features such as alloy wheels, body-colored door handles, and side mirrors contribute to the overall aesthetic.
The car is often paired with a smooth and efficient automatic transmission system, offering ease of use and a comfortable driving experience. Some variants may also come with a manual transmission for those who prefer a more hands-on driving approach.
Inside, the Swift GLX offers a well-designed and comfortable cabin. Features like comfortable seating, modern dashboard design, and user-friendly controls enhance the overall driving experience. Technological amenities may include a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced safety features.
Safety is a top priority in the Suzuki Swift GLX, with features such as airbags, ABS brakes, and stability control systems commonly included. These safety features contribute to a secure driving environment for both the driver and passengers.
The Suzuki Swift GLX is known for its commendable fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. The combination of a lightweight design and an efficient engine ensures that the car delivers competitive fuel economy.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
1200 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 5,040,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|895 KG
|Overall Width
|1735 mm
|Boot Space
|265 L
|Overall Height
|1520 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2450 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1200 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|82 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Torque
|113 Nm @ 4200 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Multi Point Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 16 Valve VVT
|Max Speed
|220 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|1 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack and Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.8m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering (Telescopic)
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|185/55/R16
|Wheel Size
|16 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|–
|Spare Tyre Size
|–
|Mileage City
|14 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Mileage Highway
|17 KM/L
