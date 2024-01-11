Suzuki Swift GLX 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Suzuki Swift GLX has been a popular choice among car enthusiasts in Pakistan, offering a blend of style, performance, and affordability. In this article, we will delve into the Suzuki Swift GLX, exploring its price in Pakistan and key specifications that make it a compelling option for buyers in the country.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Swift GLX is equipped with a responsive and fuel-efficient engine, making it an ideal choice for city commuting and highway driving. The engine typically features advanced technology to ensure a balance between power and fuel economy.

Exterior Features

The Suzuki Swift GLX boasts a stylish and aerodynamic exterior design. With its bold front grille, sleek headlights, and modern body contours, the car exudes a sporty and dynamic appeal. Additionally, features such as alloy wheels, body-colored door handles, and side mirrors contribute to the overall aesthetic.

Transmission

The car is often paired with a smooth and efficient automatic transmission system, offering ease of use and a comfortable driving experience. Some variants may also come with a manual transmission for those who prefer a more hands-on driving approach.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Inside, the Swift GLX offers a well-designed and comfortable cabin. Features like comfortable seating, modern dashboard design, and user-friendly controls enhance the overall driving experience. Technological amenities may include a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced safety features.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority in the Suzuki Swift GLX, with features such as airbags, ABS brakes, and stability control systems commonly included. These safety features contribute to a secure driving environment for both the driver and passengers.

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Swift GLX is known for its commendable fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. The combination of a lightweight design and an efficient engine ensures that the car delivers competitive fuel economy.

Suzuki Swift GLX 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Swift GLX CVT 1200 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 5,040,000

Suzuki Swift GLX key Features

Dimensions Overall Length 3845 mm Kerb Weight 895 KG Overall Width 1735 mm Boot Space 265 L Overall Height 1520 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2450 mm No. of Doors 5 doors Ground Clearance 160 mm Engine/ Motor

Steering Type Rack and Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 4.8m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering (Telescopic) Suspension & Brakes

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 185/55/R16 Wheel Size 16 in Spare Tyre PCD – Spare Tyre Size – Fuel Economy

