Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Suzuki Wagon R has been a popular choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts for its compact design, fuel efficiency, and practical features. As one of Suzuki’s flagship models in Pakistan, the Wagon R has garnered a significant market share. specifications that make it a preferred option for many consumers.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Wagon R typically comes with a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K10B engine, providing a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission, giving consumers the flexibility to choose based on their driving preferences.

Interior and Comfort

Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan - January Update

Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Advertisement

Despite its compact exterior, the Suzuki Wagon R boasts a surprisingly spacious interior, making it a practical choice for families and individuals alike. The cabin is designed for comfort, with well-positioned controls, ample legroom, and a thoughtful layout that maximizes usable space.

Infotainment and Connectivity

Modern infotainment features have become essential for today’s drivers, and Suzuki acknowledges this with the inclusion of a touchscreen infotainment system in the Wagon R. Depending on the variant, the car may come equipped with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing seamless connectivity with smartphones.

Exterior Design

The Suzuki Wagon R’s exterior design is characterized by its tall-boy stance, providing a unique and recognizable silhouette on the road. Stylish headlamps, a bold front grille, and well-defined character lines contribute to the Wagon R’s contemporary aesthetic.

Safety Features

Advertisement

Suzuki prioritizes safety, and the Wagon R reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. Standard safety features include dual airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and a reinforced body structure to enhance passenger protection.

Also Read

Suzuki Alto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
Suzuki Alto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Suzuki Alto has long been a popular choice in the Pakistani...

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Wagon R is its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. With advancements in Suzuki’s technology, the Wagon R is designed to deliver excellent mileage, ensuring that drivers can cover more distance with less fuel consumption.

Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Wagon R VXR

998 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 3,214,000

Suzuki Wagon R VXL

998 cc, Manual, Petrol

Advertisement
PKR 3,412,000
Advertisement

Suzuki Wagon R AGS

998 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R Key Features

Price13.4 – 31.0 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3600 x 1475 x 1670 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Displacement998 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power67 hp
Torque90 Nm
Boot Space180 L
Kerb Weight820 – 835 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage14 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size145/80/R13
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story