Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

The Suzuki Wagon R has been a popular choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts for its compact design, fuel efficiency, and practical features. As one of Suzuki’s flagship models in Pakistan, the Wagon R has garnered a significant market share. specifications that make it a preferred option for many consumers.

Engine and Performance

The Suzuki Wagon R typically comes with a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K10B engine, providing a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission, giving consumers the flexibility to choose based on their driving preferences.

Interior and Comfort

Despite its compact exterior, the Suzuki Wagon R boasts a surprisingly spacious interior, making it a practical choice for families and individuals alike. The cabin is designed for comfort, with well-positioned controls, ample legroom, and a thoughtful layout that maximizes usable space.

Infotainment and Connectivity

Modern infotainment features have become essential for today’s drivers, and Suzuki acknowledges this with the inclusion of a touchscreen infotainment system in the Wagon R. Depending on the variant, the car may come equipped with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing seamless connectivity with smartphones.

Exterior Design

The Suzuki Wagon R’s exterior design is characterized by its tall-boy stance, providing a unique and recognizable silhouette on the road. Stylish headlamps, a bold front grille, and well-defined character lines contribute to the Wagon R’s contemporary aesthetic.

Safety Features

Suzuki prioritizes safety, and the Wagon R reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. Standard safety features include dual airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and a reinforced body structure to enhance passenger protection.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Suzuki Wagon R is its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. With advancements in Suzuki’s technology, the Wagon R is designed to deliver excellent mileage, ensuring that drivers can cover more distance with less fuel consumption.

Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Wagon R VXR 998 cc, Manual, Petrol PKR 3,214,000 Suzuki Wagon R VXL 998 cc, Manual, Petrol Advertisement PKR 3,412,000 Advertisement Suzuki Wagon R AGS 998 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R Key Features

Price 13.4 – 31.0 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3600 x 1475 x 1670 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Displacement 998 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 67 hp Torque 90 Nm Boot Space 180 L Kerb Weight 820 – 835 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 14 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 145/80/R13

