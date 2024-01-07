Suzuki Wagon R 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Alto 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
The Suzuki Wagon R has been a popular choice among Pakistani car enthusiasts for its compact design, fuel efficiency, and practical features. As one of Suzuki’s flagship models in Pakistan, the Wagon R has garnered a significant market share. specifications that make it a preferred option for many consumers.
The Suzuki Wagon R typically comes with a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder K10B engine, providing a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an automatic transmission, giving consumers the flexibility to choose based on their driving preferences.
Despite its compact exterior, the Suzuki Wagon R boasts a surprisingly spacious interior, making it a practical choice for families and individuals alike. The cabin is designed for comfort, with well-positioned controls, ample legroom, and a thoughtful layout that maximizes usable space.
Modern infotainment features have become essential for today’s drivers, and Suzuki acknowledges this with the inclusion of a touchscreen infotainment system in the Wagon R. Depending on the variant, the car may come equipped with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing seamless connectivity with smartphones.
The Suzuki Wagon R’s exterior design is characterized by its tall-boy stance, providing a unique and recognizable silhouette on the road. Stylish headlamps, a bold front grille, and well-defined character lines contribute to the Wagon R’s contemporary aesthetic.
Suzuki prioritizes safety, and the Wagon R reflects this commitment with a range of safety features. Standard safety features include dual airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and a reinforced body structure to enhance passenger protection.
One of the standout features of the Suzuki Wagon R is its impressive fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. With advancements in Suzuki’s technology, the Wagon R is designed to deliver excellent mileage, ensuring that drivers can cover more distance with less fuel consumption.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Wagon R VXR
998 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 3,214,000
Suzuki Wagon R VXL
998 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 3,412,000
Suzuki Wagon R AGS
998 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 3,741,000
|Price
|13.4 – 31.0 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3600 x 1475 x 1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Displacement
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|67 hp
|Torque
|90 Nm
|Boot Space
|180 L
|Kerb Weight
|820 – 835 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|14 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|145/80/R13
