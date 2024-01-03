Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 04 January 2024

Advertisement
The price of gold in Pakistan keeps changing because it depends on the global gold rates. Most of the gold that comes into the country is imported from Gulf countries. The price of gold is affected by the current exchange rate of the Dollar.
Gold Rate Today Karachi
|GOLD PURITY
|PER TOLA
|PER 10 GRAM
|24K
|Rs. 219,700
|Rs. 188,357
|22K
|Rs. 201,444
|Rs. 172,661
|21K
|Rs. 192,287
|Rs. 164,813
|20K
|Rs. 183,130
|Rs. 156,965
|18K
|Rs. 164,817
|Rs. 141,268
|INTERNATIONAL GOLD RATES
|Gold 24K Ounce
|$ 2070
