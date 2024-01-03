Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 04 January 2024

The price of gold in Pakistan keeps changing because it depends on the global gold rates. Most of the gold that comes into the country is imported from Gulf countries. The price of gold is affected by the current exchange rate of the Dollar.

Gold Rate Today Karachi

GOLD PURITY PER TOLA PER 10 GRAM 24K Rs. 219,700 Rs. 188,357 22K Rs. 201,444 Rs. 172,661 21K Rs. 192,287 Rs. 164,813 20K Rs. 183,130 Rs. 156,965 18K Rs. 164,817 Rs. 141,268 Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL GOLD RATES Gold 24K Ounce $ 2070