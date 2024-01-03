Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 04 January 2024


The price of gold in Pakistan keeps changing because it depends on the global gold rates. Most of the gold that comes into the country is imported from Gulf countries. The price of gold is affected by the current exchange rate of the Dollar.

Gold Rate Today Karachi

GOLD PURITYPER TOLAPER 10 GRAM
24KRs. 219,700Rs. 188,357
22KRs. 201,444Rs. 172,661
21KRs. 192,287Rs. 164,813
20KRs. 183,130Rs. 156,965
18KRs. 164,817Rs. 141,268
INTERNATIONAL GOLD RATES
Gold 24K Ounce$ 2070
