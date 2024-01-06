Toyota Aqua Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024

In the realm of hybrid cars, the Toyota Aqua has established itself as a popular and efficient choice among environmentally conscious drivers. As the demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles grows in Pakistan, the Toyota Aqua has become a noteworthy contender.

Hybrid Powertrain

At the heart of the Toyota Aqua’s appeal lies its hybrid powertrain. The car features a combination of a gasoline engine and an electric motor, working in harmony to optimize fuel efficiency. This hybrid technology allows the Aqua to switch seamlessly between the two power sources, resulting in lower emissions and increased fuel savings.

Compact Design for Urban Driving

The Toyota Aqua boasts a compact and agile design, making it well-suited for urban driving conditions. With its nimble size, the Aqua is easy to maneuver through city traffic and park in tight spaces. The practical design caters to the needs of urban dwellers looking for a car that effortlessly navigates crowded streets.

Eco-Friendly Features

Beyond the hybrid powertrain, the Toyota Aqua incorporates additional eco-friendly features. The car may come equipped with regenerative braking, which captures and stores energy during braking to recharge the battery. This feature enhances overall efficiency and contributes to the car’s environmentally conscious profile.

Advanced Safety Features

Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Aqua is no exception. The car comes equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), traction control, and a reinforced body structure. These features enhance the safety of both the driver and passengers.

Comfortable Interior and Features

Despite its compact size, the Toyota Aqua prioritizes interior comfort. The cabin is designed with quality materials, and the car may feature modern conveniences such as a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, and other comfort-enhancing elements.

Reliability and Durability

Toyota is renowned for producing reliable and durable vehicles, and the Aqua is no different. The hybrid system undergoes rigorous testing to ensure longevity and performance. The reputation for reliability adds to the overall appeal of the Aqua for drivers looking for a dependable daily driver.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Toyota Aqua is its exceptional fuel efficiency. The hybrid system, coupled with advanced engine management technology, ensures that the car maximizes fuel economy. This makes the Aqua an attractive option for drivers who prioritize reduced environmental impact and lower fuel costs.

Toyota Aqua Latest Price in Pakistan

The Latest Price of Toyota Aqua in Pakistan is around PKR, 4,500,000.

Toyota Aqua key specifications

Price 45.0 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4050 x 1695 x 1485 mm Ground Clearance 140 mm Displacement 1500 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 116 hp Torque 120 Nm Boot Space 485 L Kerb Weight 1130 KG Fuel Type Hybrid Mileage 20 – 24 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 36 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 185/65/15