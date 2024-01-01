Toyota Camry Hybrid: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features

If you’re in search of a dependable and high-end car then Toyota will be good for you. Toyota is renowned for its remarkable reliability, strong performance, and stylish designs.

This piece will delve into details about the Toyota Camry Hybrid, including its price in Pakistan, specifications, competitors, and frequently asked questions.

Toyota Camry Hybrid: Where Head-Turning Design Meets Enduring Performance

The Toyota Camry Hybrid originated as the Celica Camry between 1979 and 1982, later gaining independence as a model line in 1982.

The latest version, part of the eighth generation, was introduced in 2018. The Camry Hybrid, through its first seven generations, had a more sophisticated and elegant appearance.

However, with the eighth generation, manufacturers opted for a sportier look and added a hybrid variant. The Camry Hybrid has always been recognized as a luxurious sedan.

Now, with a strong heritage, the seventh-generation Hybrid variant of the Toyota Camry is available for purchase in Pakistan.

Toyota Camry Hybrid Specifications

Engine

Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with an inline type, 4 cylinder, DOHC 16 valve, Hybrid engine which produces a displacement of 2487cc which is capable of producing 176HP at 221 Nm of Torque.

Exterior

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is adorned with 18-inch alloy wheels, enhancing its aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the car boasts a panoramic sunroof, Bi-beam LED headlamps, and rear combination lamps.

The seventh-generation Toyota Camry Hybrid presents an overall design that is both graceful and timeless, showcasing a sleek and stylish appearance.

Interior

Enter the Toyota Camry Hybrid, and you’ll find yourself in a roomy and opulent interior. The seats are crafted from top-notch materials, ensuring comfort.

All elements are thoughtfully positioned for easy access by the driver. Whether it’s the steering wheel, the 7-inch multi-information display, or the 8-inch multimedia system, every detail is meticulously designed.

The Toyota Camry Hybrid stands out as the most technologically advanced car when it comes to features.

Fuel Tank Capacity and Efficiency

Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with a 50 L of Fuel Tank Capacity. This car can deliver a fuel average of 18 KM/L within the city and 25 KM/L on the highway which is an impressive Mileage for a 2.5L engine.

Key Specifications

Price 5.39 crore Body Type Sedan Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4885 x 1840 x 1445 mm Ground Clearance 155 mm Displacement 2487 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 176 hp Torque 221 Nm Boot Space 0 – 427 L Kerb Weight 1625 KG Fuel Type Petrol & Hybrid Mileage 8 – 25 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 240 KM/H Tyre Size 215/55/R17

