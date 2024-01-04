Advertisement
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Latest Price in Pakistan – January 2024

Articles
Toyota has been a household name for decades, and its commitment to innovation is evident in the introduction of hybrid vehicles. The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is a prime example, blending the practicality of an SUV with the fuel efficiency of a hybrid. In this article, we will explore the price of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing potential buyers with valuable insights.

Hybrid Powertrain

The standout feature of the Corolla Cross Hybrid is its hybrid powertrain. It typically combines a traditional internal combustion engine with an electric motor, providing an efficient and eco-friendly driving experience. The hybrid system allows for electric-only driving at lower speeds and seamlessly switches between the electric motor and gasoline engine as needed.

Design and Space

The Corolla Cross Hybrid features a sleek and modern design that combines the versatility of an SUV with the aerodynamics of a sedan. Inside, the vehicle offers a spacious and comfortable cabin, providing ample legroom for passengers. The hybrid variant maintains the practicality of an SUV, making it suitable for both urban commuting and longer journeys.

Engine and Performance

The Corolla Cross Hybrid is known for its smooth and efficient performance. The engine is designed to deliver ample power while maintaining fuel efficiency. The electric motor complements the gasoline engine, offering an additional boost during acceleration and reducing fuel consumption during low-speed driving.

Safety Features

Toyota is renowned for prioritizing safety, and the Corolla Cross Hybrid is equipped with a range of safety features. This may include advanced driver-assistance systems such as pre-collision systems, lane departure alerts, adaptive cruise control, and more. These features contribute to a safer driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

Infotainment and Connectivity

The vehicle is equipped with modern infotainment and connectivity features to enhance the overall driving experience. Depending on the variant, buyers may have access to touchscreen displays, smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and other amenities that keep occupants connected and entertained on the road.

Also Read

Toyota Revo 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
Toyota Revo 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Toyota, a name synonymous with reliability and durability, has been a dominant...

Fuel Efficiency

One of the primary advantages of choosing a hybrid vehicle is improved fuel efficiency. The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is designed to maximize fuel economy, reducing both fuel costs and environmental impact. The hybrid system intelligently manages power distribution, ensuring optimal efficiency in various driving conditions.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV

1798 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 9,399,000

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV X

1798 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 9,849,000

Key Specifications

Price94.0 – 98.5 lacs
Body TypeSUV
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4460 x 1825 x 1620 mm
Ground Clearance161 mm
Displacement1798 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power96 hp
Torque142 Nm
Boot Space487 L
Kerb Weight1325 KG
Fuel TypeHybrid
Mileage18 – 20 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity36 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size215/60/R17

 

