Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Latest Price in Pakistan – January 2024

Toyota Revo 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
Toyota, a name synonymous with reliability and durability, has been a dominant...
Toyota has been a household name for decades, and its commitment to innovation is evident in the introduction of hybrid vehicles. The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is a prime example, blending the practicality of an SUV with the fuel efficiency of a hybrid. In this article, we will explore the price of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, providing potential buyers with valuable insights.
The standout feature of the Corolla Cross Hybrid is its hybrid powertrain. It typically combines a traditional internal combustion engine with an electric motor, providing an efficient and eco-friendly driving experience. The hybrid system allows for electric-only driving at lower speeds and seamlessly switches between the electric motor and gasoline engine as needed.
The Corolla Cross Hybrid features a sleek and modern design that combines the versatility of an SUV with the aerodynamics of a sedan. Inside, the vehicle offers a spacious and comfortable cabin, providing ample legroom for passengers. The hybrid variant maintains the practicality of an SUV, making it suitable for both urban commuting and longer journeys.
The Corolla Cross Hybrid is known for its smooth and efficient performance. The engine is designed to deliver ample power while maintaining fuel efficiency. The electric motor complements the gasoline engine, offering an additional boost during acceleration and reducing fuel consumption during low-speed driving.
Toyota is renowned for prioritizing safety, and the Corolla Cross Hybrid is equipped with a range of safety features. This may include advanced driver-assistance systems such as pre-collision systems, lane departure alerts, adaptive cruise control, and more. These features contribute to a safer driving experience for both the driver and passengers.
The vehicle is equipped with modern infotainment and connectivity features to enhance the overall driving experience. Depending on the variant, buyers may have access to touchscreen displays, smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and other amenities that keep occupants connected and entertained on the road.
One of the primary advantages of choosing a hybrid vehicle is improved fuel efficiency. The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is designed to maximize fuel economy, reducing both fuel costs and environmental impact. The hybrid system intelligently manages power distribution, ensuring optimal efficiency in various driving conditions.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV
Advertisement
1798 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 9,399,000
Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV X
1798 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 9,849,000
|Price
|94.0 – 98.5 lacs
|Body Type
|SUV
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4460 x 1825 x 1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|161 mm
|Displacement
|1798 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|96 hp
|Torque
|142 Nm
|Boot Space
|487 L
|Kerb Weight
|1325 KG
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid
|Mileage
|18 – 20 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|215/60/R17
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.