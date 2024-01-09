Toyota Corolla Cross price in Pakistan – January 2024

Toyota, known for its dependability and creativity, is set to improve the driving experience in Pakistan with the introduction of the Toyota Corolla Cross 2024. This much-anticipated addition to the Corolla family introduces to the Pakistani automotive landscape a seamless blend of design, adaptability, and cutting-edge technology. Let’s look at the pricing and specs of the Toyota Corolla Cross 2024, which ushers in a new era of driving.

Toyota Corolla Cross 2024 Price Range

The 1.8 HEV edition of the Corolla Cross is likely to begin around PKR 9,399,000 when it enters the Pakistani market, reflecting its premium features. The 1.8 HEV X model may cost up to PKR 9,849,000 for customers looking for top-tier amenities. This price approach demonstrates Toyota’s dedication to providing a varied range that caters to a variety of interests and budgets.

Exterior Design

The Corolla Cross 2024 features a sleek and modern exterior, seamlessly blending sophistication with functionality. Its bold front grille, distinctive LED headlights, and dynamic body lines create an eye-catching profile that exudes contemporary elegance. Elevated ground clearance and prominent wheel arches not only enhance its aesthetic appeal but also contribute to superior performance on diverse terrains.

Interior Comfort and Features

Step into the Corolla Cross to discover an interior that has been painstakingly designed to emphasize comfort, convenience, and modernity. The pleasant environment is created by the roomy cabin, which is decorated with luxury materials.

The user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is housed in the smart dashboard. A robust airbag system and advanced safety technologies, including as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning, offer a safe driving experience.

Performance and Engine Options

Under the hood, the Toyota Corolla Cross 2024 boasts powerful and fuel-efficient engine options, promising a harmonious balance of performance and fuel economy. With [insert engine options], the Corolla Cross assures a smooth and responsive driving experience, making it an ideal companion for city streets or adventurous road trips.

