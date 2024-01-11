Advertisement
Toyota Corolla Grande 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Toyota Corolla Grande 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Toyota Corolla Grande has been a symbol of reliability and sophistication in the automotive world, and its presence in the Pakistani market has been no exception. In this article, we will explore the Toyota Corolla Grande, focusing on its price in Pakistan and key specifications that make it a popular choice among car enthusiasts.

Engine and Performance

The Toyota Corolla Grande is renowned for its smooth and powerful performance. Typically equipped with an efficient and reliable engine, the Grande provides a balance between fuel efficiency and dynamic driving capabilities. The engine may feature technologies aimed at optimizing power output while maintaining fuel economy.

Exterior Features

The Toyota Corolla Grande boasts an elegant and contemporary exterior design. With features like a distinctive front grille, sleek LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels, the Grande stands out on the road. Other design elements, such as chrome accents and body-colored side mirrors, contribute to the overall premium look.

Transmission

The car often comes with an advanced automatic transmission system, providing a seamless and comfortable driving experience. Some variants may also offer a manual transmission option for drivers who prefer more control over gear shifting.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Inside the Corolla Grande, occupants are treated to a spacious and well-appointed cabin. Premium materials, comfortable seating, and a modern dashboard design create a luxurious atmosphere. Technological features may include a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, smartphone connectivity, and advanced climate control options.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority in the Toyota Corolla Grande, with an array of features designed to protect both drivers and passengers. Common safety features include airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), traction control, and stability control. Some variants may also include advanced driver assistance features such as collision warning and lane departure warning.

Fuel Efficiency

Despite its focus on performance and luxury, the Toyota Corolla Grande maintains competitive fuel efficiency. Advanced engine technologies and aerodynamic design contribute to an eco-friendly and economical driving experience.

Toyota Corolla Grande 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8

Beige Interior

1798 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 7,509,000

Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8

Black Interior

1798 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 7,549,000

Toyota Corolla Grande Key Features

Dimensions

Overall Length4620 mm
Kerb Weight1275 KG
Overall Width1775 mm
Boot Space470 L
Overall Height1475 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2700 mm
No. of Doors4 doors
Ground Clearance175 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement1798 cc
No. of Cylinders4
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn-Line
Horse Power138 HP @ 6400 RPM
Compression Ratio10.0:1
Torque173 Nm @ 4000 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemSequential Multiport Fuel Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC
Max Speed240 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeAutomatic (CVT)
Gearbox7 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius5.4m
Power AssistedElectric Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesSolid Disc
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Tyre Size205/55/R16
Wheel Size16 in
Spare Tyre
PCD5 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size16 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity55 L
Mileage Highway14 KM/L

 

