Toyota Corolla Grande 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

The Toyota Corolla Grande has been a symbol of reliability and sophistication in the automotive world, and its presence in the Pakistani market has been no exception. In this article, we will explore the Toyota Corolla Grande, focusing on its price in Pakistan and key specifications that make it a popular choice among car enthusiasts.

Engine and Performance

The Toyota Corolla Grande is renowned for its smooth and powerful performance. Typically equipped with an efficient and reliable engine, the Grande provides a balance between fuel efficiency and dynamic driving capabilities. The engine may feature technologies aimed at optimizing power output while maintaining fuel economy.

Exterior Features

The Toyota Corolla Grande boasts an elegant and contemporary exterior design. With features like a distinctive front grille, sleek LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels, the Grande stands out on the road. Other design elements, such as chrome accents and body-colored side mirrors, contribute to the overall premium look.

Transmission

The car often comes with an advanced automatic transmission system, providing a seamless and comfortable driving experience. Some variants may also offer a manual transmission option for drivers who prefer more control over gear shifting.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Inside the Corolla Grande, occupants are treated to a spacious and well-appointed cabin. Premium materials, comfortable seating, and a modern dashboard design create a luxurious atmosphere. Technological features may include a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, smartphone connectivity, and advanced climate control options.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority in the Toyota Corolla Grande, with an array of features designed to protect both drivers and passengers. Common safety features include airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), traction control, and stability control. Some variants may also include advanced driver assistance features such as collision warning and lane departure warning.

Fuel Efficiency

Despite its focus on performance and luxury, the Toyota Corolla Grande maintains competitive fuel efficiency. Advanced engine technologies and aerodynamic design contribute to an eco-friendly and economical driving experience.

Toyota Corolla Grande 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Advertisement Beige Interior 1798 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 7,509,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior Advertisement 1798 cc, Automatic, Petrol PKR 7,549,000

Toyota Corolla Grande Key Features

Dimensions Overall Length 4620 mm Kerb Weight 1275 KG Overall Width 1775 mm Boot Space 470 L Overall Height 1475 mm Seating Capacity 5 persons Wheel Base 2700 mm No. of Doors 4 doors Ground Clearance 175 mm Engine/ Motor

Engine Type Petrol Turbo Charger None Displacement 1798 cc No. of Cylinders 4 Drive Train FWD Cylinder Configuration In-Line Horse Power 138 HP @ 6400 RPM Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Torque 173 Nm @ 4000 RPM Valves per Cylinder 4 Fuel System Sequential Multiport Fuel Injection Valve Mechanism DOHC Max Speed 240 KM/H Transmission

Transmission Type Automatic (CVT) Gearbox 7 – speed Steering

Steering Type Rack & Pinion Minimum Turning Radius 5.4m Power Assisted Electric Power Steering Suspension & Brakes

Front Suspension McPherson Strut Coil Springs Front Brakes Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Torsion Beam with Coil Springs Rear Brakes Solid Disc Wheels and Tyres

Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Tyre Size 205/55/R16 Wheel Size 16 in Spare Tyre PCD 5 x 100mm Spare Tyre Size 16 in Fuel Economy

Mileage City 12 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L Mileage Highway 14 KM/L