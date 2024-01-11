Toyota Corolla Grande 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update

Suzuki Swift GLX 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
The Toyota Corolla Grande has been a symbol of reliability and sophistication in the automotive world, and its presence in the Pakistani market has been no exception. In this article, we will explore the Toyota Corolla Grande, focusing on its price in Pakistan and key specifications that make it a popular choice among car enthusiasts.
The Toyota Corolla Grande is renowned for its smooth and powerful performance. Typically equipped with an efficient and reliable engine, the Grande provides a balance between fuel efficiency and dynamic driving capabilities. The engine may feature technologies aimed at optimizing power output while maintaining fuel economy.
The Toyota Corolla Grande boasts an elegant and contemporary exterior design. With features like a distinctive front grille, sleek LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels, the Grande stands out on the road. Other design elements, such as chrome accents and body-colored side mirrors, contribute to the overall premium look.
The car often comes with an advanced automatic transmission system, providing a seamless and comfortable driving experience. Some variants may also offer a manual transmission option for drivers who prefer more control over gear shifting.
Inside the Corolla Grande, occupants are treated to a spacious and well-appointed cabin. Premium materials, comfortable seating, and a modern dashboard design create a luxurious atmosphere. Technological features may include a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, smartphone connectivity, and advanced climate control options.
Safety is a top priority in the Toyota Corolla Grande, with an array of features designed to protect both drivers and passengers. Common safety features include airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), traction control, and stability control. Some variants may also include advanced driver assistance features such as collision warning and lane departure warning.
Despite its focus on performance and luxury, the Toyota Corolla Grande maintains competitive fuel efficiency. Advanced engine technologies and aerodynamic design contribute to an eco-friendly and economical driving experience.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8
Beige Interior
1798 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 7,509,000
Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8
Black Interior
1798 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 7,549,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|4620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1275 KG
|Overall Width
|1775 mm
|Boot Space
|470 L
|Overall Height
|1475 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2700 mm
|No. of Doors
|4 doors
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|1798 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|4
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In-Line
|Horse Power
|138 HP @ 6400 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|Torque
|173 Nm @ 4000 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Sequential Multiport Fuel Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC
|Max Speed
|240 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Automatic (CVT)
|Gearbox
|7 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|5.4m
|Power Assisted
|Electric Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Solid Disc
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Tyre Size
|205/55/R16
|Wheel Size
|16 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|5 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|16 in
|Mileage City
|12 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Mileage Highway
|14 KM/L
