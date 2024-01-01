Toyota Crown Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January 2024 Update

Toyota, a stalwart in the automotive industry, has long been associated with vehicles that embody elegance, performance, and cutting-edge technology. The Toyota Crown, as a flagship model, continues this tradition, offering a blend of luxury and innovation. Here’s a closer look at the latest price and key specifications of the Toyota Crown in Pakistan.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Toyota Crown boasts a range of powerful engines, delivering a refined and dynamic driving experience. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the vehicle’s performance is synonymous with Toyota’s commitment to engineering excellence.

Luxurious Interior

Stepping into the Toyota Crown reveals a meticulously crafted interior, adorned with premium materials and sophisticated design. The interior exudes comfort and opulence, ensuring a plush and enjoyable ride for both drivers and passengers.

Advanced Safety Features

Safety takes center stage in the Toyota Crown, equipped with an array of advanced safety features. From airbags strategically placed throughout the cabin to cutting-edge driver-assistance systems, the vehicle prioritizes the well-being of its occupants.

Cutting-Edge Technology

The Toyota Crown integrates state-of-the-art technology seamlessly into its design. A modern infotainment system, connectivity options, and intuitive controls contribute to an elevated driving experience for tech enthusiasts.

Elegant exterior design

The exterior design of the Toyota Crown is a testament to automotive elegance. Sleek lines, refined contours, and attention to detail define the vehicle’s aesthetic, making it a standout presence on the road.

Variants

To cater to diverse preferences, the Toyota Crown is available in different variants, each offering distinct features and specifications. This allows buyers to choose a model that aligns with their specific needs and desires.

Fuel Efficiency

Recognizing the importance of fuel efficiency, the Toyota Crown strikes a balance between performance and economical fuel consumption. This feature appeals to drivers who seek a harmonious blend of power and cost-effectiveness.

Toyota Crown Latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Toyota Crown in Pakistani market is around PKR 2.25 crore

Toyota Crown key specifications

Price 2.25 crore Body Type Sedan Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4910 x 1800 x 1455 mm Ground Clearance 0 mm Displacement 2500 cc Transmission Automatic Horse Power 180 hp Torque 221 Nm Boot Space 0 L Kerb Weight 0 KG Fuel Type Hybrid Mileage 18 – 20 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 KM/H Tyre Size 235/55/18