Toyota Revo 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

Articles
Toyota, a name synonymous with reliability and durability, has been a dominant player in the automotive industry for decades. The Toyota Revo, a robust and versatile pickup truck, is a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality engineering and innovation. In this article, we’ll explore the Toyota Revo’s price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications, making it easier for potential buyers to make an informed decision.

Engine Performance

The Toyota Revo is renowned for its powerful engine options, delivering a performance tailored to meet the demands of both on-road and off-road driving. Depending on the variant, the Revo may come equipped with a diesel or gasoline engine, providing a balance between power and fuel efficiency. The engine displacement and configuration contribute to the overall performance of the vehicle.

Design and Build

The Toyota Revo boasts a robust and muscular design, characteristic of a pickup truck. Its durable build is well-suited for challenging terrain, making it an ideal choice for individuals seeking a reliable workhorse. The double-cab design offers ample space for passengers, and the cargo bed is designed to handle various loads, making the Revo a versatile vehicle for both professional and personal use.

Transmission Options

Depending on the variant, the Toyota Revo may come with manual or automatic transmission options. This flexibility allows buyers to choose a configuration that aligns with their driving preferences and requirements. The transmission system is engineered to provide smooth gear shifts, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Infotainment and Connectivity

Modern vehicles are expected to offer advanced infotainment and connectivity features, and the Toyota Revo is no exception. Depending on the variant, buyers may enjoy features such as touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and smartphone integration. These amenities enhance the overall driving experience and keep occupants entertained and connected on the go.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Toyota, and the Revo is equipped with a range of safety features to protect both the driver and passengers. Standard safety features may include airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), vehicle stability control (VSC), and traction control. These features contribute to a secure driving environment, especially during challenging road conditions.

Off-Road Capabilities

The Toyota Revo’s off-road capabilities are a standout feature, making it suitable for adventurous drivers and those who need a reliable vehicle for various terrains. The suspension system, ground clearance, and four-wheel-drive capabilities contribute to the Revo’s ability to tackle rough and uneven surfaces.

Toyota Revo 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Toyota Hilux E

2755 cc, Manual, Diesel

PKR 11,439,000

Toyota Hilux Revo G 2.8

2755 cc, Manual, Diesel

PKR 11,959,000

Toyota Hilux Revo G Automatic 2.8

2755 cc, Automatic, Diesel

PKR 12,549,000

Toyota Hilux Revo V Automatic 2.8

2755 cc, Automatic, Diesel

PKR 13,849,000

Toyota Hilux Revo Rocco

2755 cc, Automatic, Diesel

PKR 14,419,000

Toyota Hilux Revo GR-S

2755 cc, Automatic, Diesel

PKR 15,359,000

Toyota Revo 2024 key specifications

Price1.14 – 1.54 crore
Body TypeDouble Cabin, Pick Up, Truck
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)5325 x 1855 x 1815 mm
Ground Clearance310 mm
Displacement2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic & Manual
Horse Power201 hp
Torque420 – 500 Nm
Boot Space0 – 0 L
Kerb Weight1995 – 2060 KG
Fuel TypeDiesel
Mileage8 – 12 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity80 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed200 – 220 KM/H
Tyre Size265/60/18

 

