Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024

Suzuki Cultus VXL 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan – January Update
In the realm of compact cars, the Toyota Vitz has earned a reputation for its blend of sophistication, efficiency, and reliability. As a product of Toyota’s commitment to innovation and quality, the Vitz has become a sought-after choice in the Pakistani automotive market.
The Toyota Vitz is characterized by its sleek and modern design, making it an eye-catching presence on the road. The exterior features smooth lines, a distinctive front grille, and well-integrated headlights. The design not only contributes to the car’s aesthetics but also enhances aerodynamics for improved fuel efficiency.
Under the hood, the Toyota Vitz typically houses an efficient and responsive engine. The car is engineered to deliver a harmonious balance between performance and fuel economy. Whether navigating urban streets or cruising on the highway, the Vitz’s engine ensures a smooth and reliable driving experience.
The Toyota Vitz typically offers both automatic and manual transmission options, providing flexibility to cater to the preferences of a diverse range of drivers. Whether you prefer the ease of automatic shifting or the control of manual transmission, the Vitz accommodates various driving styles.
Stepping into the Toyota Vitz reveals a thoughtfully designed interior that prioritizes comfort and convenience. The cabin is equipped with modern features such as a user-friendly infotainment system, comfortable seating, and ample cargo space. The attention to detail in the interior design enhances the overall driving experience.
Safety is a paramount consideration for Toyota, and the Vitz reflects this commitment. The car comes equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and stability control. These features contribute to the Vitz’s reputation for providing a secure driving environment for its occupants.
Toyota has a strong reputation for producing fuel-efficient vehicles, and the Vitz is no exception. The car is designed to maximize fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. This aspect not only saves costs for the owner but also aligns with the growing emphasis on environmentally conscious driving.
|Variants
|Price*
Toyota Vitz F 1.0
1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 3,700,000
Toyota Vitz F 1.3
1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 3,000,000
Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.0
1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 3,765,500
Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0
996 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 3,707,500
Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III
1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 3,800,000
Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5
1486 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 4,075,000
Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5
1496 cc, Automatic, Hybrid
PKR 4,809,000
Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3
1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 4,300,000
|Price
|–
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3945 x 1695 x 1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 – 160 mm
|Displacement
|996 – 1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Horse Power
|68 – 95 hp
|Torque
|92 – 120 Nm
|Boot Space
|0 – 441 L
|Kerb Weight
|970 – 1110 KG
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid & Petrol
|Mileage
|15 – 34 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 – 42 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|160 – 180 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|185/60/R15
