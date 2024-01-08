Advertisement
Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan & Features – January 2024

In the realm of compact cars, the Toyota Vitz has earned a reputation for its blend of sophistication, efficiency, and reliability. As a product of Toyota’s commitment to innovation and quality, the Vitz has become a sought-after choice in the Pakistani automotive market.

Sleek and Modern Design

The Toyota Vitz is characterized by its sleek and modern design, making it an eye-catching presence on the road. The exterior features smooth lines, a distinctive front grille, and well-integrated headlights. The design not only contributes to the car’s aesthetics but also enhances aerodynamics for improved fuel efficiency.

Efficient Engine Performance

Under the hood, the Toyota Vitz typically houses an efficient and responsive engine. The car is engineered to deliver a harmonious balance between performance and fuel economy. Whether navigating urban streets or cruising on the highway, the Vitz’s engine ensures a smooth and reliable driving experience.

Transmission Options

The Toyota Vitz typically offers both automatic and manual transmission options, providing flexibility to cater to the preferences of a diverse range of drivers. Whether you prefer the ease of automatic shifting or the control of manual transmission, the Vitz accommodates various driving styles.

Interior Comfort and Features

Stepping into the Toyota Vitz reveals a thoughtfully designed interior that prioritizes comfort and convenience. The cabin is equipped with modern features such as a user-friendly infotainment system, comfortable seating, and ample cargo space. The attention to detail in the interior design enhances the overall driving experience.

Advanced Safety Features

Safety is a paramount consideration for Toyota, and the Vitz reflects this commitment. The car comes equipped with advanced safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and stability control. These features contribute to the Vitz’s reputation for providing a secure driving environment for its occupants.

Fuel Efficiency

Toyota has a strong reputation for producing fuel-efficient vehicles, and the Vitz is no exception. The car is designed to maximize fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting. This aspect not only saves costs for the owner but also aligns with the growing emphasis on environmentally conscious driving.

Toyota Vitz Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsPrice*

Toyota Vitz F 1.0

1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,700,000

Toyota Vitz F 1.3

1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,000,000

Toyota Vitz F M Package 1.0

1000 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,765,500

Toyota Vitz F Safety 1.0

996 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,707,500

Toyota Vitz F Safety Edition III

1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 3,800,000

Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5

1486 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 4,075,000

Toyota Vitz Hybrid U 1.5

1496 cc, Automatic, Hybrid

PKR 4,809,000

Toyota Vitz Jewela 1.3

1300 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 4,300,000

Toyota Vitz Key Features

Price
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3945 x 1695 x 1500 mm
Ground Clearance140 – 160 mm
Displacement996 – 1496 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power68 – 95 hp
Torque92 – 120 Nm
Boot Space0 – 441 L
Kerb Weight970 – 1110 KG
Fuel TypeHybrid & Petrol
Mileage15 – 34 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity36 – 42 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed160 – 180 KM/H
Tyre Size185/60/R15

 

