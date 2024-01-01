Toyota Yaris 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update

KIA Sportage 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, January Update
The automotive industry in Pakistan has witnessed significant growth and development, with various international brands introducing their vehicles to cater to the diverse needs of consumers. One such prominent player is Toyota, known for its reliable and fuel-efficient cars. The Toyota Yaris, a compact and stylish sedan, has gained popularity among Pakistani consumers. In this article, we will explore the Toyota Yaris price in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.
The Toyota Yaris is equipped with a range of efficient and powerful engines, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. The engine options may vary across different variants, but they typically offer a balance between performance and fuel efficiency.
The Toyota Yaris comes with both manual and automatic transmission options, allowing drivers to choose the type of transmission that suits their driving preferences. The automatic transmission provides a convenient and comfortable driving experience, especially in heavy traffic conditions.
The Yaris is equipped with modern infotainment systems, featuring touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with smartphones for a seamless driving experience. Higher-end variants may offer additional features, such as a premium sound system and navigation capabilities.
The interior of the Toyota Yaris is designed with comfort and practicality in mind. Spacious seating, quality materials, and thoughtful storage solutions contribute to an enjoyable driving and riding experience. The exterior design of the Yaris reflects a modern and aerodynamic profile, combining style with functionality.
Toyota places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Yaris reflects this commitment with a host of safety features. Common safety features include multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and a robust chassis design to enhance occupant protection.
Recognizing the importance of fuel efficiency, Toyota has engineered the Yaris to deliver impressive miles per gallon (MPG) figures. This makes the Yaris an economical choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3
1329 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 4,399,000
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
1329 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 4,659,000
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 4,689,000
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 4,899,000
Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.3
1329 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 5,099,000
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5
1496 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 5,309,000
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5
1496 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 5,649,000
Toyota Yaris AERO CVT 1.5
1496 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 5,849,000
|Price
|44.0 – 58.5 lacs
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|4425 x 1730 x 1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Displacement
|1329 – 1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|98 – 106 hp
|Torque
|123 – 140 Nm
|Boot Space
|476 L
|Kerb Weight
|1135 – 1145 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 16 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 – 190 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|185/60/R15
