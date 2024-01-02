UAE raffle winners paid despite industry stoppage for regulation

UAE raffle draws were paused due to new regulations from GCGRA.

All past winners will receive prizes within 2–3 weeks.

The license application has been submitted.

Advertisement

Despite all games being told to halt operations starting on Monday, raffle drawings in the United Arab Emirates have ensured that winners will get their prize money.

The brief stoppage complies with the most recent guidelines issued by the UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), which was established in September. While Mahzooz claimed that this is a “industry-wide mandate” that “aligns with regulators’ efforts to create a well-regulated gaming environment in the UAE,” it was not immediately obvious when other gaming businesses would follow suit.

The Fast5 game winners would still earn Dh 25,000 each month during the hiatus, according to Paul Chader, head of operations at Emirates Draw.

The most recent two millionaires will be paid in accordance with the standard process within two to three weeks, Mahzooz told the local Dubai newspaper.

“Our winners enjoy an immediate lump-sum payout. Therefore, apart from our latest two millionaires, all previous winners will receive their prizes imminently, exactly like all our previous winners, in full, within two to three weeks of their win,” said Suzan Kazzi, head of communications at E Wings (operator of Mahzooz).

“As for the winners of smaller prizes, the withdrawal of their prize money will not be affected by the operation pause. They will be able to withdraw their credit as per the usual procedure,” added Kazzi.

Advertisement

Resumption of services

According to Mahzooz, they are in talks with the regulatory body, and the licensing is in progress. “Ongoing communication concerning the potential granting of the National Lottery license to Ewings is in progress. The application process has started and will be completed this week in compliance with the set deadline, beginning of January 2024. While we did everything within our capacity to commit to the deadline despite the holiday season, our visibility on future timelines is limited, as the regulators will be diligently reviewing all applications submitted by the UAE draw operators,” said Kazzi.

As soon as the license is approved, which should happen in the first quarter of 2024, Mahzooz intends to start up again

Emirates Draw hasn’t provided a timetable or precise date for when their services will resume, though. Paul stated, “We do not have any timeframe and will be resumed until further notice from the regulatory [body].”

New games and initiatives

Emirates Draw has said that they will be introducing more exciting games when they resume their operations. “We have plans to introduce new games and initiatives in alignment with the GCGRA in the UAE as well as abroad,” said Paul.

Advertisement

Mahzooz’s future plan will revolve around offering a better gaming experience. “Mahzooz has become a strong homegrown brand with an international outreach, and any future plans will revolve around offering an equally compelling, if not superior, better gaming experience. Our commitment to providing an exceptional offering remains unwavering, and we look forward to resuming operations with a supercharged draw as soon as possible,” said Kazzi.

Also Read UAE: Mahzooz puts hold on raffle draw, plan to resume ‘soon’ Mahzooz raffle draw is temporarily pausing. This industry-wide decision complies with new...