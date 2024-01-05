UAE’s Abu Dhabi University announces Fully Funded Scholarships For Students 

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Now Offers 24-Hour Tours
Exciting news for visitors to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque! The...
Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has introduced a notable scholarship program for the 2024-2025 academic year, presenting a significant opportunity for students aspiring for higher education. The program acknowledges and rewards academic and extracurricular accomplishments, catering to both undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the United Arab Emirates.
Diverse Scholarships for Various Needs ADU’s scholarships encompass a range of categories, ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunities for students worldwide. Some notable scholarships include:
Eligibility and Application Process These scholarships are open to international and local UAE students, with varying CGPA requirements. Applicants must be formally admitted to ADU, and the application process begins after admission. The deadline for applying for the scholarships is February 16, 2024.
Required Documents Applicants need to submit essential documents, including a passport copy, transcripts, equivalency letter, photograph, English language proficiency proof, Emirates ID copy (if applicable), and a police clearance certificate.
Abu Dhabi University, a renowned institution, is known for academic excellence and global recognition. The scholarships provided aim to create a supportive academic environment, empowering deserving students to excel in their educational journeys.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.