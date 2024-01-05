UAE’s Abu Dhabi University announces Fully Funded Scholarships For Students 

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has introduced a notable scholarship program for the 2024-2025 academic year, presenting a significant opportunity for students aspiring for higher education. The program acknowledges and rewards academic and extracurricular accomplishments, catering to both undergraduate and postgraduate studies in the United Arab Emirates.

Diverse Scholarships for Various Needs ADU’s scholarships encompass a range of categories, ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunities for students worldwide. Some notable scholarships include:

Academic Scholarship for Undergraduate Programs: 20% tuition fee reduction for continuing ADU students with a minimum CGPA of 3.60.

Alumni Scholarship for Postgraduate Programs: 20% tuition fee reduction for ADU applicants or alumni continuing their graduate studies.

Advertisement Athletic Scholarship for Undergraduate Programs: 25% tuition fee reduction for active participants in Abu Dhabi sports teams.

University Scholarship for Undergraduate Programs: 15% to 50% tuition fee reduction for GCC candidates and UAE residents.

Family Tuition Waiver for Undergraduate Programs: Up to 15%, 20%, or 25% tuition fee reduction for family members with direct relationships.

Merit-based Graduate Scholarship: 25% tuition fee reduction for graduate students with a CGPA of 3.5 or higher.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Scholarship for Undergraduate Programs: Fully funded scholarship covering 100% of tuition fees and additional services.

Advertisement

Eligibility and Application Process These scholarships are open to international and local UAE students, with varying CGPA requirements. Applicants must be formally admitted to ADU, and the application process begins after admission. The deadline for applying for the scholarships is February 16, 2024.

Required Documents Applicants need to submit essential documents, including a passport copy, transcripts, equivalency letter, photograph, English language proficiency proof, Emirates ID copy (if applicable), and a police clearance certificate.

Abu Dhabi University, a renowned institution, is known for academic excellence and global recognition. The scholarships provided aim to create a supportive academic environment, empowering deserving students to excel in their educational journeys.

Also Read Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Now Offers 24-Hour Tours Exciting news for visitors to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque! The...