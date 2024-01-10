USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 11 January 2024

USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 11 January 2024

KARACHI – USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 280.5 per Pakistan Open Market, and USD-to-PKR selling exchange rate for 1 US Dollar is PKR 283. Updated on 11 January 2024.

US Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today280.5283
Advertisement

Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market

CURRENCYBUYSELL
US Dollar280.5283
Euro307310
British Pound356359.5
UAE Dirham76.777.45
Saudi Riyal74.7575.45
Kuwaiti Dinar916.08925.08
Canadian Dollar208.5210.5
Australian Dollar187.2189
Omani Riyal731.38739.38
Japanese Yen2.122.2
Malaysian Ringgit60.5961.19
Qatari Riyal77.2977.99
Bahrain Dinar748.21756.21
Thai Bhat8.068.21
Chinese Yuan39.5339.93
Hong Kong Dollar35.9936.34
Danish Krone41.341.7
New Zealand Dollar175.56177.56
Singapore Dollar208.5210.5
Norwegians Krone27.3327.63
Swedish Krona27.4727.77
Swiss Franc330.38332.88
Indian Rupee3.393.5

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

