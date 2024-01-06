USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 7 January 2024

KARACHI – USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 280.8 per Pakistan Open Market, and USD-to-PKR selling exchange rate for 1 US Dollar is PKR 283.3. Updated on 07 January 2024.

US Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 280.8 283.3

CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 280.8 283.3 Euro 307.5 310.5 British Pound 357 360.5 UAE Dirham 75.65 77.4 Saudi Riyal 74.7 75.45 Kuwaiti Dinar 916.49 925.49 Canadian Dollar 209 211 Australian Dollar 189.5 191.5 Omani Riyal 732.12 740.12 Japanese Yen 2.05 2.13 Malaysian Ringgit 60.84 61.44 Qatari Riyal 77.4 78.1 Bahrain Dinar 749.61 757.61 Thai Bhat 8.16 8.31 Chinese Yuan 39.54 39.94 Hong Kong Dollar 36.08 36.43 Danish Krone 41.41 41.81 New Zealand Dollar 175.62 177.62 Singapore Dollar 209.5 211.5 Norwegians Krone 27.18 27.48 Swedish Krona 27.34 27.64 Swiss Franc 331.46 333.96 Indian Rupee 3.39 3.5

