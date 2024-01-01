USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 02 Jan 2024

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee): – The US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 281.3 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|CHANGE (PKR)
|02 Jan 2024
|281.3
|0.02%
Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market
|CURRENCY
|BUY
|SELL
|US Dollar
|281.3
|283.8
|Euro
|308
|311
|British Pound
|357.5
|360.5
|UAE Dirham
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|74.2
|74.9
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|914.42
|923.42
|Canadian Dollar
|210
|212
|Australian Dollar
|189
|191
|Omani Riyal
|732.59
|740.59
|Japanese Yen
|1.65
|1.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|61.43
|62.03
|Qatari Riyal
|77.45
|78.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|749.78
|757.78
|Thai Bhat
|8.274
|8.39
|Chinese Yuan
|39.72
|40.12
|Hong Kong Dollar
|36.1
|36.45
|Danish Krone
|41.75
|42.15
|New Zealand Dollar
|178.31
|180.31
|Singapore Dollar
|210
|212
|Norwegians Krone
|27.47
|27.77
|Swedish Krona
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|335.08
|337.58
|Indian Rupee
|3.39
|3.5
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.
