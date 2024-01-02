USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 03 Jan 2024

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee): – The US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 281 as per Pakistan Interbank. This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR) 03 Jan 2024 281 0.02% Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market CURRENCY BUY SELL US Dollar 281 283.5 Euro 309 312 British Pound 358.5 362 UAE Dirham 76.7 77.5 Saudi Riyal 74.35 75.1 Kuwaiti Dinar 914.96 923.96 Canadian Dollar 210 212 Australian Dollar 189.5 191.5 Omani Riyal 730.31 738.31 Japanese Yen 1.85 1.95 Malaysian Ringgit 61.19 61.79 Qatari Riyal 77.45 78.15 Bahrain Dinar 747.76 755.76 Thai Bhat 8.18 8.33 Chinese Yuan 39.72 40.12 Hong Kong Dollar 35.96 36.31 Danish Krone 41.75 42.15 New Zealand Dollar 178.31 180.31 Singapore Dollar 210 212 Norwegians Krone 27.47 27.77 Swedish Krona 27.97 28.27 Swiss Franc 334.17 336.67 Indian Rupee 3.39 3.5 In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.