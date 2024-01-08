Yamaha YBR 125 2024 price in Pakistan – January update

Yamaha Motor Pakistan, renowned for its production of Yamaha bikes in the country, has implemented a price hike across its entire lineup, citing changing market dynamics and an evolving landscape.

The decision to increase prices is attributed to a significant factor that has influenced the manufacturing costs of two-wheelers in Pakistan.

According to a report from the Automobile Manufacturing Association, the country experienced a notable 12.30% year-on-year decline in motorcycle sales. Yamaha, as a prominent player in the market, also faced a downturn in sales, with approximately 4,000 units sold in the first half of FY24 compared to 5,800 units in the preceding fiscal year.

In response to both soaring prices and a decline in sales, Yamaha has surprised consumers with a fresh round of price adjustments.

Notably, the Yamaha YBR 125 witnessed a substantial increase of Rs17,500, bringing its new rate to Rs466,500.

Meanwhile, the YB 125Z maintains its existing price at Rs 396,000, the Yamaha YBZ is priced at Rs 454,000, and the YBRG Black has surged to a noteworthy Rs 485,000. The Yamaha YBR Matte Dark Gray and Orange Color variants are now available for Rs 488,000.

As Yamaha navigates through market challenges, the latest price adjustments reflect the company’s response to the evolving economic landscape and its commitment to maintaining product quality in the face of changing conditions.

Consumers can now assess the revised prices, with the Yamaha lineup reflecting adjustments to meet the demands of the current market scenario.

Yamaha Bikes 2024 price in Pakistan

YB-125Z: Rs. 396,000

YB-125Z DX: Rs. 454,000

YBR-125: Rs. 466,000

YBR-125G (Black): Rs. 485,000

YBR-125G (Matte Gray/Orange): Rs. 488,000

