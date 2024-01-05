Yamaha YBR 125G price in Pakistan – January 2024

Manufactured by Yamaha Motor Pakistan, the Yamaha YBR 125G is a robust motorcycle renowned for its powerful 125cc engine, making it a favorite among off-road enthusiasts in the Pakistani riding community. The bike’s dynamic aesthetics and off-road capabilities contribute to its popularity.

Pricing and Colors

The Yamaha YBR 125G comes in Metallic Black, priced at PKR 471,000 (ex-factory), and in Matt Orange and Matt Dark Grey, priced at PKR 474,000 (ex-factory). The available exterior colors add to the bike’s allure.

Engine

Equipped with a 124 cm3, 4-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine, the YBR 125G offers a self-starter and kick starter for convenience. Its constant mesh 5-speed transmission ensures smooth gear shifts, while the 12V DC-CDI ignition system enhances efficiency. With a 13-liter fuel capacity, the bike achieves approximately 60 km/l fuel efficiency, perfect for extended journeys.

Specifications

The YBR 125G measures 1990 mm x 745 mm x 1080 mm, with a seat height of 785 mm and a wheelbase of 1295 mm. A ground clearance of 145 mm provides maneuverability across diverse terrains.

The front single disc and rear drum brakes offer reliable stopping power, while the telescopic front forks and swing-arm rear suspension ensure a comfortable ride. The bike’s weight is 113 kg.

Design

The Yamaha YBR 125G stands out with its sleek and sporty appearance, combining ruggedness with style. Defined lines and curves enhance its aesthetics, and the high front fender adds an off-road appeal while protecting it from mud.

The headlight assembly features a stylish casing, providing ample illumination for night rides. The raised tail section adds a sporty touch and cast wheels with appropriately sized tires ensure traction and stability on diverse terrains.

