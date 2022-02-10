Al Baraka Asaan Current Account

Best suitable for those who have very minimal banking needs No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details

Al Baraka Current Account

An account that fulfills your all banking needs with mode of Islamic banking No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details

Alfalah Falah Islamic Current Account

An account that helps you in your daily transaction requirements with shariah principles No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details

Alfalah Falah Basic Banking Account

A best suitable account for small depositors who are interested in secure and convenient banking No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details

Alfalah Islamic Asaan Current Account

An Islamic account that fulfills your all basic banking needs No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details

Alfalah PKR Current Account

Offering you instant access to your funds in order to fulfill your everyday banking needs Rs. 5,000 Rs. 1,000 See Details

Allied Asaan Account

Best suitable for individuals from any background including low income & uneducated professionals No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details

Allied Bank Easy Current Account

A current account for all type of individuals and entities to fulfil their basic banking needs​ No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details

Askari Bank Value Plus Current Account

An account that offers you multiple free benefits and facilities to meet your financial needs​ No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details

Askari Basic Banking Account

Suitable for all individual who has very minimal banking needs No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details

Askari Islamic Asaan Current Account

Suitable account for new to bank customers with minimal banking needs No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details

Askari Islamic Current Account

An Islamic current account that is specially designed to serve your daily banking needs​ No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details

Askari Islamic Current Account – Pensioners

An ideal account that providesstressfree banking to its customers No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details

Bank AL Habib Current Plus Account

Address your all basic banking needs through this account that offers personalized services No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details

Bank Islami Asaan Current Account

A perfect account for individuals to fulfill their basic banking needs No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details

Bank Islami Current Account

An Islamic account that offers you basic banking services with extra free benefits​ ​ No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details

Bank Islami Sahulat Account

An account that offers you multiple free benefits and fulfills your all banking needs. No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details

BOK Current Account

A current account with multiple benefits for those who want countless transactions on daily basis Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 See Details

BOP Current Account

An account that is designed to serve day to day banking needs of individuals and business entities​ No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details