Bank Accounts

Showing 41 Current Accounts

Bank Bank Account Minimum Balance Required (Rs.) Minimum Amount Required for Account Opening
Al Baraka Asaan Current Account
Best suitable for those who have very minimal banking needs 		No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details
Al Baraka Current Account
An account that fulfills your all banking needs with mode of Islamic banking 		No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details
Alfalah Falah Islamic Current Account
An account that helps you in your daily transaction requirements with shariah principles 		No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details
Alfalah Falah Basic Banking Account
A best suitable account for small depositors who are interested in secure and convenient banking 		No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details
Alfalah Islamic Asaan Current Account
An Islamic account that fulfills your all basic banking needs 		No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details
Alfalah PKR Current Account
Offering you instant access to your funds in order to fulfill your everyday banking needs 		Rs. 5,000 Rs. 1,000 See Details
Allied Asaan Account
Best suitable for individuals from any background including low income & uneducated professionals 		No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details
Allied Bank Easy Current Account
A current account for all type of individuals and entities to fulfil their basic banking needs​ 		No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details
Askari Bank Value Plus Current Account
An account that offers you multiple free benefits and facilities to meet your financial needs​ 		No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details
Askari Basic Banking Account
Suitable for all individual who has very minimal banking needs 		No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details
Askari Islamic Asaan Current Account
Suitable account for new to bank customers with minimal banking needs 		No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details
Askari Islamic Current Account
An Islamic current account that is specially designed to serve your daily banking needs​ 		No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details
Askari Islamic Current Account – Pensioners
An ideal account that providesstressfree banking to its customers 		No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details
Bank AL Habib Current Plus Account
Address your all basic banking needs through this account that offers personalized services 		No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details
Bank Islami Asaan Current Account
A perfect account for individuals to fulfill their basic banking needs 		No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details
Bank Islami Current Account
An Islamic account that offers you basic banking services with extra free benefits​ ​ 		No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details
Bank Islami Sahulat Account
An account that offers you multiple free benefits and fulfills your all banking needs. 		No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details
BOK Current Account
A current account with multiple benefits for those who want countless transactions on daily basis 		Rs. 5,000 Rs. 5,000 See Details
BOP Current Account
An account that is designed to serve day to day banking needs of individuals and business entities​ 		No Requirement Rs. 1,000 See Details
DIB Asaan Account
A basic islamic account that offers its customer's basic banking services 		No Requirement Rs. 100 See Details