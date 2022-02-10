Bank Accounts
|Bank
|Bank Account
|Minimum Balance Required (Rs.)
|Minimum Amount Required for Account Opening
|
Al Baraka Asaan Current Account
Best suitable for those who have very minimal banking needs
|No Requirement
|Rs. 100
|
Al Baraka Current Account
An account that fulfills your all banking needs with mode of Islamic banking
|No Requirement
|Rs. 1,000
|
Alfalah Falah Islamic Current Account
An account that helps you in your daily transaction requirements with shariah principles
|No Requirement
|Rs. 1,000
|
Alfalah Falah Basic Banking Account
A best suitable account for small depositors who are interested in secure and convenient banking
|No Requirement
|Rs. 1,000
|
Alfalah Islamic Asaan Current Account
An Islamic account that fulfills your all basic banking needs
|No Requirement
|Rs. 100
|
Alfalah PKR Current Account
Offering you instant access to your funds in order to fulfill your everyday banking needs
|Rs. 5,000
|Rs. 1,000
|
Allied Asaan Account
Best suitable for individuals from any background including low income & uneducated professionals
|No Requirement
|Rs. 100
|
Allied Bank Easy Current Account
A current account for all type of individuals and entities to fulfil their basic banking needs
|No Requirement
|Rs. 1,000
|
Askari Bank Value Plus Current Account
An account that offers you multiple free benefits and facilities to meet your financial needs
|No Requirement
|Rs. 100
|
Askari Basic Banking Account
Suitable for all individual who has very minimal banking needs
|No Requirement
|Rs. 1,000
|
Askari Islamic Asaan Current Account
Suitable account for new to bank customers with minimal banking needs
|No Requirement
|Rs. 100
|
Askari Islamic Current Account
An Islamic current account that is specially designed to serve your daily banking needs
|No Requirement
|Rs. 1,000
|
Askari Islamic Current Account – Pensioners
An ideal account that providesstressfree banking to its customers
|No Requirement
|Rs. 100
|
Bank AL Habib Current Plus Account
Address your all basic banking needs through this account that offers personalized services
|No Requirement
|Rs. 1,000
|
Bank Islami Asaan Current Account
A perfect account for individuals to fulfill their basic banking needs
|No Requirement
|Rs. 100
|
Bank Islami Current Account
An Islamic account that offers you basic banking services with extra free benefits
|No Requirement
|Rs. 1,000
|
Bank Islami Sahulat Account
An account that offers you multiple free benefits and fulfills your all banking needs.
|No Requirement
|Rs. 1,000
|
BOK Current Account
A current account with multiple benefits for those who want countless transactions on daily basis
|Rs. 5,000
|Rs. 5,000
|
BOP Current Account
An account that is designed to serve day to day banking needs of individuals and business entities
|No Requirement
|Rs. 1,000
|
DIB Asaan Account
A basic islamic account that offers its customer's basic banking services
|No Requirement
|Rs. 100
