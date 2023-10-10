Budget: Sindh govt allocates above Rs7,744 million for development projects

The Finance Department of Sindh has released funds for ongoing development projects across the province.

This includes the release of the second installment of funds for these development works, totaling more than 7,744 million rupees.

The released budget allocations cover various sectors, including Works and Services, Local Government, Education, Colleges, Industries, irrigation, health, culture, and public health engineering.

These development projects encompass a range of initiatives such as road construction, the establishment of a Cardiac Emergency Centre, construction of Boys and Girls Schools, Oil Terminal projects in Zulfiqarabad, solar energy infrastructure, Nursing School in Sihon, Sewer Line projects, and Water Lines.

The Finance Department emphasizes that these funds should not be used for completed projects and must adhere to the guidelines outlined in PC One for proper utilization.