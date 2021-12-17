Confirmed: Fawad Khan to Star in Ms. Marvel

Fawad Khan confirmed being a part of the upcoming Disney-Hotstar series after a lot of rumors. Fawad Khan is in the cast, which includes a number of Pakistani stars, as previously reported.

Read more: Nimra Bucha to star in Ms. Marvel alongside Iman Vellani

When asked if he is a part of Miss Marvel during an interview with Film Companion, Fawad Khan answered, “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t reject that or lie about it because they have put out the update themselves).”

The 40-year-old, however, did not divulge on any details about his character in Ms Marvel. However, he did shared his experience of shooting.

“It’s a wonderful experience, it was good fun. The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time,” Fawad said.

Read more: Laurel Marsden to play Zoe Zimmer in Miss Marvel

It is to be noted that Ms. Marvel’s production was wrapped up in Thailand in May of 2021. That too, Despite being surrounded by the third wave of coronavirus.

Ms. Marvel is a six-part series that features a Muslim teen character as the lead. The series have quite a number of Asian cast including Samina Ahmed and Nimra Bucha in leading roles. Whereas, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, a three time Oscar winner is directing one of the episodes.

The date of the series is yet to be confirmed by Disney.