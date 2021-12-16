‘Super Sohni’ revolves around sexual abuse: Are we ready for it?

In Pakistan, child abuse remains a major crime, with many youngsters too young or naïve to realize what is wrong or right.

In a new online series, Pakistani superhero ‘Super Sohni’ will confront the topic of child sexual abuse. Cartoons can be a good technique to educate children on such topics in a light way.

‘Super Sohni’ is a ten-episode series with one episode being released every week. The first episode is said to release on December 17.

Sohni, fairy or a superhero with wings, keeps an eye out for criminals and rushes to rescue of children in danger. The focus of the series appears to concentrate on young women who have been sexually abused.

The series shows Pakistani filmmakers becoming more comfortable with animated projects. In addition to this, Sohni portrays our society accurately through the superhero.

One must understand that criminals or pedophiles are not only strangers. They could be a family member or someone the child knows well and can trust.

Crimes are frequently committed by those we least expect, but addressing such topics in Pakistan remains taboo. We can only wait and see how the audience reacts to this sort of content and maybe this will start a revolution for change towards this sort of content.