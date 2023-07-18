China, Pakistan to tap potential in TCM collaboration

A Pakistani delegation visited China to engage in health dialogues.

The Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine is welcoming young talents in the medical field from Pakistan, providing them with the opportunity to undergo training for several months.

They are also open to sending their medical professionals to Pakistan for further research in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), as expressed by Prof. Liu Qingquan, the President of the hospital, during a recent meeting with a Pakistani delegation in Beijing.

The delegation, led by Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Sindh, visited China for 12 days to engage in health dialogues with Chinese health departments, hospitals, and institutions to explore possibilities for cooperation in the fields of health and medicine between China and Pakistan.

During their visit to the Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Pakistani delegation showed great interest in TCM.

Discussions took place on various topics, including talent exchange, the development of TCM teaching systems, clinical research, and the compilation of China-Pakistan herbal books.

The hospital boasts 7 characteristic diagnosis and treatment centers of TCM in Beijing, covering areas such as Dermatology, Cardiovascular, Digestion, Acupuncture, Pediatrics, Gynecology, and TCM Preventive Treatment.

They welcome Pakistani talents to explore the integration of TCM and modern technology, aiming to enhance the quality of patient care.

In recognition of his expertise, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) in Pakistan, was invited to be a visiting professor at the Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Established in 1956, the hospital is the only comprehensive and modernized grade-A tertiary hospital of traditional Chinese medicine in Beijing.

Over the years, it has undertaken various national technical aid projects and facilitated international training on Chinese medicine health care, and traditional medicine management.

The hospital actively promotes the international impact of TCM by sending experts and scholars to participate in global visits, training programs, lectures, consultations, and academic exchanges, thus fostering stronger ties between China and other countries.

