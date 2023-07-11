PM hails strong partnership between Pakistan and China

PM thanked China for its assistance in ensuring Pakistan’s economic stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently met with Charge d’affaires Pang Chunxue of the People’s Republic of China, where he reiterated the longstanding friendship and support between Pakistan and China.

He expressed gratitude to the Communist Party of China for their unwavering support of Pakistan’s sovereignty, integrity, and economic development.

PM praised the personal commitment of Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, in strengthening bilateral ties.

He acknowledged the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China relations, especially in terms of economic and financial cooperation.

The premier also thanked China for its assistance in ensuring Pakistan’s economic stability and affirmed his dedication to further deepen development cooperation through initiatives like the Global Development Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pang Chunxue conveyed China’s warm regards and emphasized Pakistan’s significance as an all-weather strategic partner and a trusted friend.

She reaffirmed China’s commitment to implementing GDI projects in Pakistan and highlighted CPEC’s importance as a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

China considers Pakistan a crucial economic partner and will continue to support its socio-economic development and financial stability, said Pang Chunxue.