China, Pakistan agree to strengthen collaboration between mainstream media

Pakistan and China have decided to enhance cooperation between their respective mainstream media outlets.

This decision was reached during a meeting led by China’s Political Counselor, Ms. Bao Zhong, and the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Murtaza Solangi.

Both sides have also agreed to focus on promoting the Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects through national media platforms like PTV, Radio Pakistan, and APP.

They aim to strengthen practical collaboration in joint reporting and the exchange of media delegations.

Minister Solangi expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), highlighting the BRI’s role in fostering peace and prosperity through economic development.

He emphasized the essential role of media in creating public awareness about the significance of CPEC and Pakistan’s enduring friendship with China.

Murtaza Solangi further conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties and collaboration with China in various sectors as part of the new phase of high-quality development within the CPEC framework.

He expressed Pakistan’s interest in benefiting from China’s experiences in areas such as poverty alleviation, research and development, information technology, and media.

Chinese Political Counselor emphasized that CPEC should serve as a corridor of love and friendship and assured increased cooperation with Pakistan in media, information technology, agriculture, and the industrial sector.

The meeting was also attended by various key officials from both countries, including Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed, among others.