Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen high-level engagement, deepen multiple ties

Pakistan and China have affirmed their commitment to strengthening high-level dialogue and engagement while enhancing their political, economic, educational, scientific, technological, cultural, and people-to-people relations.

This was the focus of discussions in a bilateral meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Kakar and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF).

Accompanied by their respective ministers and senior officials, the two leaders reaffirmed the strong and enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

PM Kakar congratulated the Chinese leadership on the successful hosting of the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF). He emphasized the global significance of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in terms of promoting connectivity and shared prosperity.

The discussions also revolved around bilateral cooperation within the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the prospects for deepening economic ties.

PM Kakar underscored the crucial role of CPEC in Pakistan’s economy and highlighted its expansion into various development sectors, including industry, livelihood projects, information and communication technology, mining, minerals exploration, and agriculture.

He expressed confidence that Chinese investments in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would help diversify Pakistan’s exports and expand its industrial base.

Premier Li Qiang acknowledged the steady growth in bilateral cooperation and the positive progress of CPEC projects. He expressed hope that leadership consensus would further boost trade and economic relations between the two countries.

During their meeting, the two prime ministers witnessed the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements in areas such as commerce, communication and transport, including agreements on mutual legal assistance, connectivity, food security, research, media exchanges, space cooperation, urban sustainable development, capacity building, mineral development, industrial cooperation, climate change, and vaccine development.