Pakistan committed to CPEC as ‘corridor of socio-economic growth’: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to jointly develop the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), emphasizing the positive impact of the project on Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape.

In an article published in the Global Times China, PM Kakar highlighted how CPEC has improved infrastructure, boosted regional connectivity, ensured energy security, and generated employment opportunities.

PM Kakar is set to participate in the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China, where he will mark the decade of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He expressed Pakistan’s support for China’s vision of CPEC as a “corridor of growth” and emphasized the close and interconnected relationship between the two countries.

PM Kakar described the Pakistan-China partnership as an exemplary model of inter-state relations with a history dating back more than 70 years. He expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for China and referred to China as Pakistan’s best friend.

He acknowledged President Xi Jinping’s vision for building a global community of shared future and highlighted Pakistan’s active role in the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), focusing on cooperation in education, healthcare, climate change, and poverty reduction.

PM Kakar underscored Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives, emphasizing the importance of peace within and outside the country.

He expressed gratitude for China’s support in matters related to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and economic security, as well as China’s principled support on the Kashmir issue.

Additionally, he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the one-China principle and its support for China on core issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.