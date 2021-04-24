Adsense 300×250

On Saturday, Pakistan has reported the highest single-day death toll, reaching 157 deaths in the country ever since the pandemic began.

Earlier, the highest death toll was reported on June 20th, 2020 with 153 deaths in 24 hours due to the deadly coronavirus.

As per the details, the total death tally has reached 16,999 in Pakistan. In the past 24 hours, the most deaths were reported in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s national positivity ratio has increased to 11.27% on Saturday.

As many as 52,402 samples were tested, out of those 5,908 turned out to be positive.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 790,016 with 285,542 reported in Punjab, 276,670 in Sindh, 112,140 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,477 in Balochistan, 16,327 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,247 in Gilgit Baltistan.