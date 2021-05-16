Double Click 970×250

Coronavirus: 1116 new cases reported in Sindh during last 24 hours

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

16th May, 2021. 09:03 pm
coronavirus

The coronavirus situation in Pakistan is worsening day by day as 1116 new cases reported in Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah said that 7 more patients die in Sindh today due to the global pandemic.

According to the details, the death toll due to Corona has risen to 4,801 in Sindh. So far 299,177 cases have been reported in the province.

The condition of 718 patients with coronary heart disease is critical, on the other hand, 58 patients are on ventilators.

365 new corona cases were reported in Karachi city, out of which, 164 new cases were reported in East District, 69 in South, and 65 in Central.

40 more cases were reported in Korangi, 15 in Gharbi district, and 12 in Malir.

The total number of cases in Karachi has reached 24,179, said Murad Ali Shah

