Coronavirus: At least 11 more patients died in Sindh during past 24 hours

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 08:20 pm
coronavirus death

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh has reported 1,529 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours.

According to the details, 11 people lost their lives due to coronavirus, taking the province’s death toll to 4920 and cases to 303,306.

CM Sindh said that 2067 people tested positive after 20,421 tests were conducted across Sindh.

CM Murad said that so far 3980371 tests have been conducted and 599 patients have recovered.

Out of 1529 new cases in the province, 1066 are reported from Karachi, said Chief Minister of Sindh.

South District 332, East District 277, Central District 175, Malir 124, Korangi 83, and West District 75 new cases were reported.

Hyderabad 145, Shikarpur 30, Kashmore 27, Sujawal 22, Ghotki 21, Qambar 17, Sukkur 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Umerkot 14, Badin 13, Sanghar 12, Tando Allahyar 12, Jamshoro 12, Nowshera Feroze 11, Larkana 11, Matiari 10, Mirpur Khas 10. , Thatta 10, Khairpur 9, Dadu 5, Jacobabad 4, Tando Muhammad Khan 2 cases.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the government.

