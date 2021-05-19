Sindh Reports Highest Coronavirus Cases Since Nov 2020: CM Sindh

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh has reported 2067 new coronavirus cases, making the highest single-day toll since November 2020.

According to the details, 19 people lost their lives due to coronavirus, taking the province’s tally of death to 4854 and cases to 303,306.

CM Sindh said that 2067 people tested positive after 20,421 tests were conducted across Sindh.

“20,421 samples were tested which detected 2076 cases that constituted 10.2 percent current detection rate,” announced chief minister.

CM Murad said that so far 3,883,951 tests have been conducted against out of which 303,306 cases were tested positive, out of the 91.7 percent or 278,280 patients have recovered, including 611 overnight.

Hyderabad reported 252 cases, Sukkur 111, Jamshoro 51, Larkana 44, Dadu 34, Badin 28, Thatta and Umerkot 26 each, Mirpurkhas 21, Matiari 17, Ghotki and Khairpur 16 each, Shikarpur 15, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Kamber and Shaheed Benazirabad 8 each, Kashmore 5 and Jacobabad 2.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the government.