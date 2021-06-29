Covid Vaccine accessibility in Pakistan is satisfactory: NCOC

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said on Tuesday in a statement that Coronavirus inoculation accessibility in the country is satisfactory.

National Coordinator Lt Gen Hamood-uz-Zaman Khan chaired the session held in Islamabad.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti also attended the session.

Three million Sinovac inoculation doses are prepared to arrive today from China through an attaining plan for the month of June, the statement said.

“Chairman NDMA briefed [the meeting] on efforts put in for procurement plan of vaccines out of the allotted budget of US$ 1.2 billion,” added the statement.

Whereas, Pakistan has obtained 21.13 million vaccines developed by different companies. Out of the total, 17 million were bought, the statement said.

The forum also articulated distress over the increasing coronavirus positivity ratio in Gilgit-Baltistan and further emphasized on severe application of SOPs with respect to tourism in the Northern region of the country.

“It was reiterated that federating units have the discretion of planning summer holidays in their respective educational institutions,” the statement added.