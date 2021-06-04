The IBCC raised its voice over the decision taken by education ministers to conduct exams of only optional subjects. The complaints were expressed during a meeting of the IBCC on Thursday in Karachi.

During the discussion, IBCC members questioned the logic of the newly implemented policy. They inquired about how the boards would evaluate the students’ grades.

Students in classes IX and matric will be evaluated on elective subjects and math, but students in grades XI and XII will be examined entirely on elective subjects.

According to the sources, “Bright students who get good marks in compulsory subjects will suffer from this formula.”

All provinces will now plan a solution in their board meetings. The Sindh education board meeting is expected to take place within the next two days.

Shafqat Mehmood, Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training announced on Wednesday that the matriculation and intermediate level syllabuses have been shortened to help students by avoiding educational loss due to school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press conference following the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) at the Higher Education Commission, he stated that the exams for the 9th and 10th classes will be limited to four optional subjects.

Exams for classes 11 and 12 will similarly be held in just optional subjects, according to Mahmood. There will be no exams for the remaining subjects.

The Exams will be going to start after July 10. He further added that Exams for 10th and 12th classes would be held before 9th and 11th classes.