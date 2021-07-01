Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan and India Exchange Lists Of Prisoners

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 10:56 pm
Pakistan, India hold Brigade Commander level flag talks

Pakistani and Indian officials exchanged the lists of the nationals deteriorating in each other’s jails.

Pakistan shared the list of convicts with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The list mentioned that 609 Indian prisoners including 51 civilians and 558 fishermen.

Similarly, the Government of India shared the list of 345 Pakistani prisoners in the country including 271 civilians and 74 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

​The step is constant with clause (i) of the Agreement on Consular Access between Pakistan and India signed on May 21, 2008.

The accord predicaments both countries to interchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year on January and July 1.

 

